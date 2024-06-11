Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences. Andrew Glashow, Chairman and CEO of CLS Holdings USA Inc., is pleased to announce a significant transformation within the company, centering around the revitalization of our City Trees brand. "We have undertaken a comprehensive analysis of the City Trees brand, leading to a complete refresh of our existing products and the development of exciting new offerings. These changes reflect our commitment to innovation and quality," said Mr. Glashow.

In addition to the product overhaul, the company has implemented substantial personnel changes to ensure a leaner, more efficient operation. These strategic moves are designed to better align our resources with the evolving market and position CLS Holdings USA Inc., for sustained growth and success while meeting the needs of our customers.

As a result, CLS is happy to announce significant new product developments within its City Trees production brand. This includes the highly anticipated launch of a solventless rosin vape through an innovative partnership with SOMA, with an estimated launch of July 1st, 2024, as well as the development of new distillate lines featuring Cannabis Derived Terpenes and All Natural Flavors. These new product lines are designed to cater to both ends of the cannabis market while expanding the company's product diversity- from purists to those who simply enjoy a fruity vape experience.

City Trees Solventless Vapes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6315/212388_combined.jpg

"We are incredibly excited to engage in the solventless segment through our partnership with SOMA," said CLS Holdings USA Inc. COO, Joseph Ramalho. "This collaboration is a pivotal step towards our goal of leading the category in unit velocity. Our new product lines reflect our commitment toward innovative product development and quality, ensuring that we meet the diverse preferences of our customers."

CLS Holdings USA Inc. remains committed to delivering top-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer experiences. Stay tuned for more updates on our innovative product lines and market expansions.

For more information about CLS Holdings, please visit clsholdingsinc.com.





About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLS) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, with plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. CLS's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation, and consulting services.

Stay Connected!

clsholdingsinc.com

Instagram: @clsholdingsusa | Facebook: @CLSHoldingsUSA

Twitter (X): @CLSHoldingsUSA | LinkedIn: @CLS Holdings USA Inc

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production, and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, including cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the states of Nevada, New Mexico, and New York, and plans to expand to other states.

Stay Connected!

citytrees.com

Instagram: @citytreesofficial | Facebook: @citytreesofficial

Twitter (X): @CityTrees | LinkedIn: @citytrees

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations, and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain, and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Andrew Glashow

888-260-7775

Investor Relations:

investors@clsholdingsinc.com

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212388

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.