Digimarc Opens Center of Expertise to the Industry's Leading Service and Technology Solutions Providers

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies, today launched its Center of Expertise (CoE) program to equip its partners with critical internal expertise, best practices, and access to Digimarc technology to facilitate the exploration, testing, and adoption of digital identification, authentication, and engagement solutions.

Digimarc CoE members, including industry-leading packaging, print, and technology solutions providers, systems integrators, and pre-media and creative agencies, are at the forefront of addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. Digimarc and its CoE members are tackling issues such as counterfeits and misinformation, plastics recycling, error-prone manufacturing, supply chain efficiency and in-store checkout, and the need for a seamless customer experience across physical and digital domains.

Founding members of Digimarc's CoE program include Avery Dennison, DataTrails, HP, Laser ISSE, Linked2Brands, Omron, WestRock, and Wipak.

"Digimarc is excited to launch the Center of Expertise program, designed specifically to empower our partners with the tools, expertise, and best practices necessary to leverage our pioneering digital watermarking and QR code technologies," said Tom Benton, Digimarc's Chief Revenue Officer. "By giving our partners unprecedented access to our technology experts and hands-on training, we ensure they are well positioned to support customers progressing in their digital transformation journeys, where the identification or the authentication of physical and digital items is critical."

Digimarc's CoE program powers innovative smart packaging and advanced digital asset management solutions at scale through specialized product training, hands-on demos, access to targeted sales support, and co-marketing campaigns. Through the program, partners gain unprecedented technical proficiency and sales training to empower go-to-market teams while leveraging existing infrastructures and investments.

"Our CoE program takes our already strong partner ecosystem to a whole new level, equipping CoE members to help brands across industries explore, test, and adopt digital identification or authentication technologies, and advanced consumer engagement solutions while unlocking the immense power of digital connectivity, powered by Digimarc digital watermarks and secure Digital Link QR codes," said Benton.

As our world becomes increasingly digital, Digimarc maximizes how products and multimedia can digitally interact with the various systems surrounding them. Digimarc's technology represents a step change in state-of-the-art digital watermarking proven in the fight to end plastic pollution, deter counterfeiting, protect content creators and consumers, revolutionize industrial automation, and transform how brands and consumers interact. Digimarc's technology uniquely connects physical and digital assets and delivers the same powerful capabilities across both domains.

Digimarc CoE premier-level members exclusively benefit from the ability to offer customers the option to deploy digital watermarks now and activate them later. Unlike other data carriers, which can't be turned off once deployed, Digimarc digital watermarks allow companies to anticipate future needs, while taking advantage of packaging refreshes, regional rollouts, marketing campaigns, and other product digitization initiatives. For instance, companies can now ensure product packaging is recycle-ready in anticipation of upcoming regulations like the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world's central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

Digimarc Center of Expertise Founding Partners

DataTrails

"Our partnership with Digimarc provides content creators with the most advanced and durable multi-layered solution to prove the authenticity of digital content. A provenance certificate recorded on the DataTrails Transparency Ledger that includes a Digimarc digital watermark identifier, provides irrefutable proof of content authenticity and survives the real issues of metadata stripping, intentional misuse, and fraudulent claims." Rusty Cumpston, DataTrails Co-founder and CEO

HP

"HP Indigo provides a unique, fast and easy authentication solution on one press, in one pass, enabling printers to strengthen their offer and enter new markets by offering any brand protection solution to their customers. To enable quick response to counterfeiting, we partner with technology leaders like Digimarc, who address the industry's most pressing protection challenges. For example, Digimarc's unique digital watermarking technology allowed us to develop a multi-layered approach to product authentication, protecting brands and consumers alike from counterfeit products and misinformation." Tamir Hativa, Head of HP Indigo Secure

Laser ISSE

"The key is to provide complete protection throughout the entire supply chain all the way through to the end users. This requires confidence in the authenticity of each of the manufactured parts we engrave with our innovative laser technology," said Brent D. Kelley, Corporate Executive Officer, Laser ISSE USA "With the rising threat of fake and mislabeled products, we can now apply Digimarc digital watermarks with Laser ISSE technology to help customers track, trace, and verify the authenticity of coded parts. Covert and ubiquitous digital watermarks are ideal for industrial and manufacturing purposes because they can be etched into a part before painting or coatings are applied while withstanding even rough industrial settings' normal wear and tear and read even if a part has been crushed, bent, or damaged."

Linked2Brands

"We are committed to helping our customers bridge the gap between the digital and physical domains through decorated packaging. We've partnered with Digimarc to integrate digital watermarks into packaging strategies as a proven tool to fight counterfeits, achieve sustainability goals, and deliver dynamic consumer experiences. As a Center of Expertise member, we gain unprecedented access to training and resources to ensure our customers benefit fully from Digimarc's unique digital watermarking technology." Stefan Hilss, CEO, Linked2Brands

Omron

"Our customers in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors face increasing demands for high-quality and sustainable packaging. By participating in the Center of Expertise program, we are actively addressing waste reduction and ensuring compliance with quality and regulatory standards. By integrating Digimarc's advanced digital watermarking technology into our machine vision solutions, we can provide a packaging solution that reduces unnecessary materials and prevents mislabeled or mispackaged products." Fernando Colás, Omron CEO

Wipak

"Digimarc's new Center of Expertise program, with Wipak as a founding member, marks a significant milestone in the digital packaging market. Through this collaboration, our customers can now validate their recyclability rates at scale. This not only ensures environmental sustainability but also opens doors for services and digitalization of packaging. It's important to note that the potential of digital watermarks goes beyond packaging materials alone. Wipak is fully prepared to lead the way in revolutionizing the industry, offering cost-efficient solutions to counter counterfeiting and protect our customers' brands, providing certainty and safety for both the end consumer and our customers. We understand the importance of protecting brands and ensuring the safety of products, and we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and consumers." Karri Koskela, Wipak CEO

