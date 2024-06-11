Facility to provide production-related quality control services for Life Science business

Brings together 135 employees and various functions into one ~10,000 m 2 building

Part of Merck's 1.5 billion investment program in Darmstadt by 2025

Merck, a leading science and technology company, announces an investment of 62 million at its Darmstadt headquarters in a new quality control building for its Life Science business. The facility will bring together approximately 135 employees across several departments into one collaborative state-of-the-art space. The nearly 10,000 square meter building is scheduled for completion by mid-2025. The new building is part of an investment program at the Darmstadt site: Merck will invest a total of around 1.5 billion here by 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611541316/en/

Architect's rendering of Merck Life Science's new quality control building now under construction. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Quality plays an essential role in our purpose to impact life and health with science. The quality, compliance and business support are fundamental to our innovative Life Science products, services and digital offerings and make us a trusted partner to our stakeholders," said Robert Nass, Head of Quality Regulatory Management, Life Science business of Merck. "Our new quality control facility is a reflection of our commitment to deliver the highest quality and safest products to our customers and the patients they serve."

Quality control is an essential step to ensure the safety of life science products used in the research, discovery, and manufacture of medicines. During the quality control process, products are tested for purity, allowing for the detection and removal of any harmful substances. Merck's Life Science business has more than 25 labs specializing in the relevant methods.

Built to meet the German Sustainable Building Council GOLD standard for sustainability, the facility will feature regenerative energy generation (self-sufficient) and low-CO2 construction, as well as comply to special safety requirements for genetic engineering, biology laboratories, as well as dust-free labs that require specific hygiene protocols. The labs will be GMP-compliant.

Darmstadt is one of Merck's most important research and development centers for life science technologies. Over the next ten years, approximately one-fifth of the Life Science business's sales from new products are expected to come from here. The goal is to expand Life Science's capacities and capabilities to meet the growing global demand for medicines.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck generated sales of 21 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

All Merck press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611541316/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

rachel.bloom-baglin@merckgroup.com

Phone: +49 (6151) 72-44461