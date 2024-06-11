Smartkem To Present at TechBlick: The Future of Electronics Reshaped in Boston, USA

MANCHESTER, England, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTK), the developer of a new class of semiconductor polymer transistors with the potential to power the next generation of displays, announced today that it will be giving a live in-person presentation at the TechBlick: The Future of Electronics Reshaped conference in Boston, USA.

Smartkem Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, will be giving the presentation titled, "Powering the Next Generation of Displays" at 10 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, June 13th. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

Ian Jenks will also be acting as chairman at the conference for a presentation titled "Printed Electronics for Embedded RF Die Packaging" at 11:15 AM, track 1 session in Ballroom C on Thursday, June 13th.

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 13th, 2024

Time: 10 AM Eastern Time

Location: Room 3545 (3rd Floor), Campus Center, UMass Boston

To find out more about the conference, you can visit: https://www.techblick.com/electronicsreshapedusa

Smartkem's Nasdaq information can be found on the Nasdaq website: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/smtk

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technology. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK, It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.Smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

Forward-Looking Statements

