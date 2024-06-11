EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Recognized as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the UK

Receiving top client evaluation scores across most market averages, EPAM has positioned itself as a leading IT service provider in the UK market

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To maintain growth and remain competitive in today's evolving technological landscape, organizations are partnering with external IT vendors for their expertise to accelerate digital initiatives. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the UK, achieving high customer satisfaction rankings across multiple evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This latest recognition reflects EPAM's competitive differentiation in digital transformation, application services and innovative transformation metrics in the UK IT sourcing market.

"We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a top IT service provider in the UK," said Balazs Fejes, President of EU and APAC Markets at EPAM. "This evaluation is a testament to the success of our ongoing client partnerships and our commitment to supporting their innovation journeys. We're excited to continue leveraging our Engineering DNA to help clients successfully scale and transform through our strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities."

In the 2024 UK IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research, more than 300 CIOs from the top IT spending organizations in the UK evaluated close to 900 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain, delivering one of the most representative voice-of-the-customer reports on the outsourcing market in the UK. Survey respondents evaluated 34 IT service providers across various performance categories. EPAM received high satisfaction ratings, scoring 80% in digital transformation and 79% in service delivery quality, exceeding the industry average of 75%.

"EPAM has received strong scores from their clients in their inaugural participation in this year's UK IT Sourcing Study, giving them high customer satisfaction rankings across a number of evaluation criteria," said Alex Van Den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "EPAM's clients have shown particular appreciation for the Company's digital transformation expertise, helping internal teams transition from strategy and planning to design and implementation, and delivering new digital platforms, systems and experiences."

Recognized throughout Europe by Whitelane Research and clients for exceptional customer satisfaction, EPAM assists clients in scaling and transforming across various industries through its cutting-edge strategy, comprehensive advisory, consulting and design expertise. This latest recognition highlights EPAM's continuous efforts to offer the latest digital transformation services, product design and engineering solutions to address the evolving technology modernization needs of UK-based customers.

Recent customer-led recognitions by Whitelane Research have underscored EPAM's performance as a highly competitive IT sourcing vendor across various European markets:

In April 2024, EPAM was named a top IT sourcing vendor in the Nordics.

In March 2024, EPAM was recognized as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Netherlands.

In February 2024, EPAM received recognition from Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in Europe.

In December 2023, EPAM was named a top IT sourcing vendor by Whitelane Research in Germany.

In September 2023, EPAM gained recognition from Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in Switzerland.

To see the full survey results, visit: whitelane.com/united-kingdom-2024/

