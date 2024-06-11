Quark Software, Inc.: Global Survey Reveals Organizations Struggle with Managing Enterprise Content, Shows Benefits of Content Automation

Improved content workflow and better compliance management cited as top two benefits of adopting a CCMS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 11, 2024, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced results of a global survey revealing perspectives on enterprise content lifecycle management and the role a component content management system (CCMS) plays in addressing content challenges - including, for the first time, data related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Organizations that have deployed a CCMS, powered by content automation, cited improved workflows (45%), better compliance management (44%) and ability to deliver a better customer experience (41%) as the top 3 benefits. Additionally, nearly 90% of respondents believe AI will improve their content strategy and offer their organization a competitive advantage.

The findings result from a survey conducted by industry analyst firm IDC of hundreds of respondents involved with content management within enterprises with more than 5,000 employees across North America, UK, Nordics, Germany and France. Results, which are published in the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Quark, Unleashing the Power of Automated Enterprise Content in Today's AI Era*, reflect feedback across a broad range of stakeholders involved in the content creation, operations and management process and industries including life sciences, manufacturing, financial services and government entities.

Download the IDC InfoBrief.

"Many factors contribute to enterprise content complexity and fortunately organizations are making investments to support functional use cases that result in better business outcomes," said Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Workplace Solutions at IDC. "The survey results reinforce this investment, and the feedback is very clear. Organizations that have deployed a CCMS are using it to support specific business content challenges. It is also very clear that these organizations have improved content workflows and employee productivity, can better manage documentation compliance requirements and have improved the overall customer experience."

The Enterprise Content Struggle is Real

It's undisputed that content contributes to business growth. However, many stakeholders contribute to the enterprise content lifecycle process, including content leaders, technical writers, production managers and enterprise architects, to name a few. It also encompasses very intricate and sometimes very costly processes. Survey results include feedback from these personas reveal a myriad of factors contribute to content complexities; however, nearly 50% of respondents said that ensuring documentation meets stringent security and industry regulations was the biggest challenge. This was followed by complicated format and design concerns (42%) and the ability to keep pace with required content updates (41%).

"Your people and processes are instrumental in executing a successful enterprise content strategy - one that supports your business goals and ability to win in the markets you serve," said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark. "But the reality is, enterprise content is highly complex, highly regulated, highly automated and highly compliant which leads to a variety of challenges that affect your people and impact their ability to perform to their highest potential. We're committed to delivering content technologies that address every enterprise content complexity and support content stakeholders effectively so they can meet and even exceed their content strategy goals."

The CCMS Advantage

Deploying a CCMS supports an organizations' ability to keep pace with content variety, volume and scale of change while keeping quality and compliance intact.

Respondents see the opportunity with CCMS and also noted requirements as part of the system selection process. Tight integration with Microsoft Office 365 was cited as the top technology requirement for efficient document lifecycle processes with 93% of respondents noting authoring and editing of structured content using Microsoft Word as extremely or somewhat important.

Over 80% of CCMS users say their system is performing effectively across the organization Forty five percent of CCMS users cited the greatest value in improving content workflows and managing documentation compliance requirements. Additionally, documents that are highly regulated or require compliance is the most frequently cited (60%) as managed by an enterprise CCMS.

Quark long ago saw the opportunity enterprise content presents for organizations and the role it plays in supporting business growth. The company took its 40+ years of content complexity understanding and infused it into Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, automating every complex content management process so organizations can achieve their most important objectives - from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to automate key areas of the content lifecycle journey with accuracy - creation, collaboration, assembly - with the power to deliver personalized, compliance-controlled content and know how that content is consumed.

*doc EUR252104924, May 2024

About Quark Software, Inc.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content automation, intelligence and design software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can create complex print and digital layouts, automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, and analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.comor follow us on LinkedIn .

