The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group Chairman and CEO Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Starting on a positive note, our revenues going forward will reflect business from the recent acquisition of the bodegas/convenience store network portal, Black011.com, and the mobile brands Blackwireless.com and Mangomobile.com. OLB recently acquired the remaining 19.9% equity interest of Cuentas SDI, LLC and now owns 100% of Black011.com, which will be restructured and rebranded with additional OLB products and services. Currently we service 1,800 bodegas currently and expanding month to month. Starting by the end of the Third Quarter, we will be offering a variety of new products and services, pre-paid phone cards and credit cards to the owners of bodegas and convenience stores to their underbanked and unbanked customers. Additionally, we are launching the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program that offers subsidies to low-income customers. We also expect to launch additional services for point of banking and bill payments in early 2025.

Merchant payment services continues to be our core business and the primary business related to our custom-developed applications, which remains our strongest competitive advantage. For example, we have begun incorporating point-of-sale systems and merchant boarding components into the black011.com portal.

We are expanding our network of sport ticketing systems to minor leagues baseball teams and stadiums. Currently, OLB has partnered with eight (8) teams with a number of additional customers to be announced upon signing of contracts.

ShopFast - Our Omni Commerce platform for services online, in-store and on-mobile services is fully integrated with the latest technologies to provide mobile commerce armed with up-to-date fraud prevention and 3D Secure technology.

OLBPay, our billing and invoicing platform, will have AI components related to support invoice prediction and fraud preventions and is projected to launch by Fourth Quarter, 2024.

SecurePay , our payment gateway, is now fully integrated and certified with Total Systems (TSYS), Elavon for Visa, MasterCard and Amex, and Jack Henry for ACH Payments. Secure Pay is also providing Stored Credit Cards and a wallet technology for recuring billings and contactless payments.

Status Update on DMint Spinoff

On April 19, 2024, we confidentially filed an updated registration statement and a response to SEC comments on prior versions of the registration statement relating to the spin-off DMint, Inc., our Bitcoin mining subsidiary. We anticipate a clearer picture of the pending record date and spin-off date in the coming weeks, at which point, the Company will be announcing a Shareholder of Record date for the DMint stock dividend to OLB shareholders. In anticipation of the spin-off of DMint, we will be reporting in our quarterly financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024, DMint's underlying business as a Divested Asset, and the Liabilities of DMint on the balance sheet of OLB will be written off when we distribute shares of DMint to OLB shareholders. We are resubmitting the S-1 this week to address the remaining questions to the SEC.

Despite the revenues loss resulting from the termination of merchant services of the acquired portfolio, which we have fully written off, the company projects a revenue run rate of at least $15 million for fiscal 2024.

Ongoing Litigation Against FFS Data and Clear Fork Bank

We have taken a conservative approach to the merchant portfolio acquired from FFS Data in 2021 (the "FFS Portfolio"). In light of the ongoing fraud claims against FFS Data, we have made the decision to write off the FFS Portfolio and anticipate the recovery of our entire investment upon conclusion of the litigation. We are suing to reverse the transaction and seek the return of the Company's $16 million investment, all legal fees, loss of business opportunity and reputational damages.

The Company is engaged in ongoing litigation with FFS Data relating to a breach of contract in connection with the portfolio of merchants acquired in 2021 (the "Acquired Merchant Portfolio"), whereby the Company is making a claim to recover the purchase price it paid for the Acquired Merchant Portfolio and FFS is claiming that it should be paid the remaining portion of the purchase price of the Acquired Merchant Portfolio which was not paid because of the breaches of representations made by FFS about the underwriting of the merchants in the Acquired Merchant Portfolio. In addition, in connection with the litigation with FFS, OLB has also made a claim against Clear Fork Bank https://www.clearfork.bank/ , the payment processing bank for the Acquired Merchant Portfolio, for damages the Company suffered as a result of it having to cease processing transactions for the merchants underlying the Acquired Merchant Portfolio. The Bank has filed a counterclaim for fees incurred by it in connection with the transactions processed since the acquisition of the Acquired Merchant Portfolio by the Company. However, the damages claimed have been materially reduced over time due to account balancing which was not completed at the time of the counterclaim.

The management at OLB Group is fully engaged in the success of the company, continues to periodically buy shares at the open market and financially support the company. Today the company has no long-term liability.

In conclusion, we believe that after the spinoff of DMint, OLB Group will attract analyst research coverage for both entities as separate, pure play companies engaged in Bitcoin mining and merchant services respectively.

Regards,

Ronny Yakov,

CEO

OLB Group, Inc.

About OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to merchants in all 50 states. In addition, through its ownership of the Black 011 platform, OLB Group can provide its services to an additional network of 31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and http://investors.olb.com

If you have any specific questions about anything, please post the question on our website and we will review if it is appropriate we all will publish it that everyone can see the response.

Frequently asked questions by investors: https://investors.olb.com/investors-faq/

