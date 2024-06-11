Labor Smart, Inc.: LOCK'DIN Beverages Hydrogen Water Named Official Hydrogen Water of the APP

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand, LOCK'DIN Beverages, proudly announces its strategic partnership with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) in becoming the Official Hydrogen Water of the APP.

LOCK'DIN Beverages will also be sponsoring a series of APP 2024 events across the USA. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the USA and the world, so this partnership provides the opportunity for LOCK'DIN Beverages to reach more active lifestyle consumers globally.

Hydrogen Rich Water, (HRW), has been a hot commodity over the last few years as more consumers are become aware of the numerous benefits HRW has for performance, wellness and recovery. It is supported by over 1,500 medical research studies. LOCK'DIN Beverages is proud to offer the highest quality, purity and potency of Hydrogen Rich Water in its respective category of functional water in the market today.

LOCK'DIN Beverages Product Development Expert, Joe Pavlik, commented, "Pickleball players are an ideal demographic of athletes to use our products, as Hydrogen Water delivers a multitude of benefits to support health, performance and recovery. From top APP professionals looking for a competitive edge to Champions and Masters level players managing the challenge of staying healthy, properly hydrated and active while aging, all while improving performance and recovery with this game changing water."

Pavlik will be working closely with the APP to educate players and coaches on use and benefits of Hydrogen Water during training and competition. LOCK'DIN Beverages science-backed formulation of functional beverages are free from artificial additives and are at the forefront of natural performance enhancement.

"We're excited to welcome LOCK'DIN Beverages to the APP, as we share a long-term vision of elevating Pickleball to the highest level," commented APP chief revenue officer Ryan McSpadden. "Based on our research and feedback from top players we're confident LOCK'DIN Beverages Hydrogen Water will make a difference for all of our athletes."

The partnership kicks off over Labor Day weekend at the highly anticipated 2024 APP Chicago Open, held at Danny Cunniff Park, Aug. 28-Sep. 1. Together, LOCK'DIN Beverages Hydrogen Water and the APP invite Pickleball fans to enjoy the spirit of the game both on and off the court. LOCK'DIN Beverages Hydrogen Water will be available to players and attendees throughout the tournament weekend, while watching some of Pickleball's greatest players compete at the highest level.

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for Pickleball players of all ages and skill levels-professionals, amateurs and recreational-to compete in world-class Pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised Pickleball action on CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur Pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first Pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The APP Tour's 2024 schedule features the most robust Pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of Pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues and the Doubles Dink for Cancer fundraising program benefiting the American Cancer Society; support of international Pickleball events and the APP's Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and youth initiatives including the APP Junior Circuit, APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen U.S. National Team. The 2024 tournament schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN Beverages (the "Brand") delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health.

LOCK'DIN Beverages is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Infused with a high concentration of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper, Gold, Platinum and Zinc, HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.



Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help re-hydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Email Communications

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact

Customer Service: Customerservice@lockdin.com

Investor Relations: ir@lockdin.com | 844-562-5346

Website: www.lockdin.com @LiveLockdIn

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com