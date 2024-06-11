Greene Tweed Extends Global Reach With Completion of Manufacturing Facility in South Korea

The new expansion will increase the manufacturing leader's capacity and capabilities for the semiconductor market.

LANSDALE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components, has announced the completion of its new manufacturing facility in Ochang, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea. The milestone marks a significant expansion of Greene Tweed's global footprint and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to their customers worldwide with its flagship Chemraz® product line.





With construction now complete, the new facility is poised to commence sample production immediately and transition to commercial production by September 2024. The state-of-the-art plant is equipped with advanced manufacturing technology as well as solar panels and greywater recycling facilities to mitigate environmental impact, and skilled staff are in place, ready to drive operations forward.

"The opening of this facility represents a pivotal step in our strategic growth plan," said Magen Buterbaugh, President and CEO of Greene Tweed. "Our investment in Korea not only expands our manufacturing capacity but also strengthens our ability to provide high-quality Chemraz® products to our customers, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which is crucial to the global economy."

The new Greene Tweed location underscores the company's dedication to supporting clients based in Korea and the surrounding region, including notable semiconductor industry leaders. With the semiconductor market expected to be valued at one trillion dollars by 2030, Greene Tweed is well-positioned to meet local and global demand. By increasing its manufacturing presence in Asia, the company expects to improve delivery times, enhance business continuity, and offer greater flexibility and reliability for customers worldwide.

"Greene Tweed's new manufacturing site in Korea is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Thyag Sadasiwan, General Manager, Chemraz®. "This facility will initially focus on our Chemraz® product line, known for its superior performance in demanding semiconductor applications, and will eventually expand to include other product lines to meet diverse customer needs."

The grand opening ceremony for the site scheduled for June 2024 will bring together key stakeholders, customers, and local dignitaries to celebrate this significant milestone and highlight Greene Tweed's dedication to fostering strong partnerships within the Korean market.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components that outperform and outlast in the world's harshest environments. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.

