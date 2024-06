Pressemitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.:

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B-' to 'B' with a stable outlook. Also, the Group's senior secured debt rating was upgraded to 'B' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4'.

As stated in Fitch's report, the key drivers for the rating update ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...