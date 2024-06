Meme Coin Crash: Einbruch bei Dogecoin, Shiba Inu und anderen - Ist das Ende nah?

PlayDoge bagging another Big W today, raising $3.5M in our Presale!



ICYMI: We've gone MultiChain! Staking is now live on both BNB and ETH chains, offering even more $PLAY



Rewards vary per chain



Buy Now! https://t.co/JT0VEofqf2MemeCoin P2E Crypto pic.twitter.com/XghA0jlfbU