Sparta Group and The TruckSuite Team Introduce TruckSuite Mobile 2.0 The App That Transforms a Trucker's Mobile Phone into a Mobile Office

Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") along with its U.S TruckSuite experts is thrilled to announce the release of TruckSuite App 2.0. Setting a new industry standard, this comprehensive mobile application is specially designed for the trucking sector. This latest update reaffirms Sparta's commitment to incorporating technology solutions that eliminate digital overload by integrating multiple functionalities into one seamless interface and platform.

Version 2.0 of the TruckSuite App introduces new features designed to simplify every aspect of a trucker's life on the road. This includes the "My Day" and "Just Drive" sections, created to enhance daily trucking operations and streamline travel necessities. "My Day" optimizes driving time by offering advanced tools, such as route planning, weather forecasts, as well as weigh station and toll information, along with the ability to conduct electronic pre and post trip inspections for both trucks and trailers. Meanwhile, "Just Drive" provides quick access to travel centres, parking, hotels, and emergency services, enabling truckers to focus on driving without unnecessary distractions.

The app also significantly expands its coverage with enriched features across several key areas:

My Truck : Now includes aftermarket warranties, diesel decoder diagnostics, and CASPR truck protection devices, keeping tucks on the road.

: Now includes aftermarket warranties, diesel decoder diagnostics, and CASPR truck protection devices, keeping tucks on the road. My Health : Introduces tailored health, dental, vision, and life insurance options, along with prescription discounts, addressing the unique health challenges faced by truckers.

: Introduces tailored health, dental, vision, and life insurance options, along with prescription discounts, addressing the unique health challenges faced by truckers. My Business: Brings to trucker's fingertips warranty and repair financing, truck insurance, and various services to streamline business operations and help maximize profitability.

Keith Whann, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer for TruckSuite, emphasized, "Our aim is to combat trucker "app fatigue" by delivering a multipurpose tool that eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps. TruckSuite App 2.0 not only maintains the health of the truck, but also enhances the health and success of the driver."

TruckSuite App 2.0 uses proprietary technology, including the "MyChat Web" and the live audio and video "My Concierge" support services, to connect truckers with industry experts anytime, anywhere. This technology ensures that trucks stay on the road, and drivers remain in the truck, achieving TruckSuite's objective of enabling truckers to "Just Drive."

"We believe TruckSuite, as well as our other technologies and services, can meet the ever-changing needs of customers, and we hope investors see the combination of offerings as a compelling choice as they look to engage with a company at the forefront of technological advancements," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

TruckSuite LLC, spearheaded by top industry experts, offers a suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. The flagship product, available through an extensive mobile app, is the comprehensive Aftermarket Warranty-the most advanced of its kind on the market. The TruckSuite app and technology platform are specifically designed to assist truckers in navigating the multifaceted challenges they face daily.

Check out the TruckSuite App through the Apple store or Google Play. TruckSuite will soon be launching additional Canadian specific features to the apps already extensive offerings.

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Capital Ltd. is strategically positioned across three dynamic business verticals, each engineered to integrate cutting-edge technologies and drive sustainable growth. Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, guided by top industry experts, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

