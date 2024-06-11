Griffith Foods Celebrates Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Griffith Foods:

June is Pride month and Griffith Food's Supporting Pride With Inclusion Celebration and Education (SPICE) community is a global belonging community committed to cultivating a culture of inclusion and celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community through education and outreach.



Our Canadian employees and SPICE group commemorated Pride month with a flag raising ceremony and remarks from Doug Pritchard, Vice President and General Manager of Griffith Foods Canada. At Griffith Foods, Pride month is about acceptance, equality, celebrating the work of 2SLGBTQ+ people, education in 2SLGBTQ+ history, and raising awareness of issues affecting the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Pride is all about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.



This month and every month, we take PRIDE in knowing that we're Creating Better Together through a diverse and inclusive culture.

