Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 14:26 Uhr
Griffith Foods Celebrates Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Griffith Foods:

June is Pride month and Griffith Food's Supporting Pride With Inclusion Celebration and Education (SPICE) community is a global belonging community committed to cultivating a culture of inclusion and celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community through education and outreach.

Our Canadian employees and SPICE group commemorated Pride month with a flag raising ceremony and remarks from Doug Pritchard, Vice President and General Manager of Griffith Foods Canada. At Griffith Foods, Pride month is about acceptance, equality, celebrating the work of 2SLGBTQ+ people, education in 2SLGBTQ+ history, and raising awareness of issues affecting the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Pride is all about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

This month and every month, we take PRIDE in knowing that we're Creating Better Together through a diverse and inclusive culture.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
