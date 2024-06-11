Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Crypto Exchange Listing Agreement with Solana-based Meme Coin, Uranus

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today that the Company's NSAVx CEX exchange has executed a Crypto Exchange Listing Agreement with the Solana-based meme coin, Uranus (ANUS).

Order book testing for the ANUS token will commence on June 11th, with the formal launch date to be announced via all NSAV and NSAVx social media accounts, as well as on the official NSAV Forum on TheAlley.io. Additionally, the NSAVx.com dashboard will feature multiple alerts on the Announcement function when users log into their NSAVx.com wallets. This Announcement feature reaches an audience of over 6 million NSAVx.com accounts.

About the ANUS Token

Currently, the Solana-based ANUS token can only be purchased on DEX platforms. By listing on NSAVx.com as its first CEX, the ANUS token will be uniquely paired with USDT, facilitating cross-chain token purchases directly from users' wallets. The average daily trading volume for the ANUS token exceeds $300,000 per 24-hour period, which will contribute to the trading liquidity on NSAVx.com.

Uranus Tokenomics

• Name: Uranus

• Symbol: ANUS

• Current Supply: 9,996,443,970.37

• Decimals: 9

• Network: Solscan

• Contract Address: 9hjZ8UTNrNWt3YUTHVpvzdQjNbp64NbKSDsbLqKR6BZc

• Holders: 3,626

• Type: Meme

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated, "By listing popular meme coins such as the ANUS token, we are meeting one of the many requests from our wallet holders to increase the number of micro and small cap tokens available for trading. The ANUS token is a popular meme coin with a large following of both celebrities and crypto enthusiasts. We are excited to offer them all the growing features being deployed on the exchange, including Staking, FIAT, Onramp/Offramp and Credit Card Onramp for funding NSAVx.com wallets."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

