Avaada, BluPine Energy, Hinduja Renewable Energy, KPI Green and NRC Industries won Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's (GUVNL)) latest tender for 500 MW of grid-connected solar, with the potential for an additional 500 MW. From pv magazine India GUVNL has allocated 500 MW of solar capacity at an average price of INR 2. 7 ($0. 032)/kWh under its 500 MW Phase XXIV tender, with the option for an additional 500 MW. KPI Green quoted the lowest price of INR 2. 67/kWh, securing its full bid-out capacity of 120 MW. Avaada secured 200 MW at INR 2. 68/kWh, and BluPine Energy 40 MW at INR 2. 69/kWh. Hinduja Renewable ...

