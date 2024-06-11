Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024

Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 9/2024 (June 11, 2024)

*Contains inside information

New Financial Guidance 2024

RevenueDKK 72m - 80m
EBITDADKK 17m - 21m
EBTDKK 7m - 10m

Previous Financial Guidance (May 3rd - Company Announcement no. 8/2024)

RevenueDKK 66m - 74m
EBITDADKK 16m - 20m
EBTDKK 6m - 9m

Original Financial Guidance 2024 (Released November 2023)

RevenueDKK 59m - 68m
EBITDADKK 11m - 15m
EBTDKK 2m - 6m

The update focuses primarily on the top line, driven by the promising launch of Energy Manager. We are heavily investing in the marketing of Energy Manager, so while it doesn't impact the bottom line in the short term, it is generating more revenue than budgeted. Initially considered a niche title in our portfolio, Energy Manager is now leading in most metrics and is our second biggest game, still trailing behind Airline Manager.

It should be noted that Airport Tycoon (Sky Haven 2) is experiencing a delay of a few months.

Contacts:

Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data-and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



