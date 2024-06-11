Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

*Contains inside information

New Financial Guidance 2024

Revenue DKK 72m - 80m EBITDA DKK 17m - 21m EBT DKK 7m - 10m

Previous Financial Guidance (May 3rd - Company Announcement no. 8/2024)

Revenue DKK 66m - 74m EBITDA DKK 16m - 20m EBT DKK 6m - 9m

Original Financial Guidance 2024 (Released November 2023)

Revenue DKK 59m - 68m EBITDA DKK 11m - 15m EBT DKK 2m - 6m

The update focuses primarily on the top line, driven by the promising launch of Energy Manager. We are heavily investing in the marketing of Energy Manager, so while it doesn't impact the bottom line in the short term, it is generating more revenue than budgeted. Initially considered a niche title in our portfolio, Energy Manager is now leading in most metrics and is our second biggest game, still trailing behind Airline Manager.

It should be noted that Airport Tycoon (Sky Haven 2) is experiencing a delay of a few months.