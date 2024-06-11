Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)
Company Announcement no. 9/2024 (June 11, 2024)
*Contains inside information
New Financial Guidance 2024
|Revenue
|DKK 72m - 80m
|EBITDA
|DKK 17m - 21m
|EBT
|DKK 7m - 10m
Previous Financial Guidance (May 3rd - Company Announcement no. 8/2024)
|Revenue
|DKK 66m - 74m
|EBITDA
|DKK 16m - 20m
|EBT
|DKK 6m - 9m
Original Financial Guidance 2024 (Released November 2023)
|Revenue
|DKK 59m - 68m
|EBITDA
|DKK 11m - 15m
|EBT
|DKK 2m - 6m
The update focuses primarily on the top line, driven by the promising launch of Energy Manager. We are heavily investing in the marketing of Energy Manager, so while it doesn't impact the bottom line in the short term, it is generating more revenue than budgeted. Initially considered a niche title in our portfolio, Energy Manager is now leading in most metrics and is our second biggest game, still trailing behind Airline Manager.
It should be noted that Airport Tycoon (Sky Haven 2) is experiencing a delay of a few months.
Contacts:
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data-and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
Attachments
Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance
SOURCE: Trophy Games Development
View the original press release on accesswire.com