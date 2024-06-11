BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Manufactures First Cellinity Battery Cells, a Safer Alternative to Lithium-ion

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that it had succeeded in manufacturing its first CellinityTM "Liquid Sodium" prototype battery cells. Visit www.BioLargoEnergy.com to learn more.

Cellinity is BioLargo's next-generation battery platform designed to provide safe, environmentally conscious large-format long-duration battery energy storage for applications including grid-scale storage, renewable energy storage, charging stations for electric vehicles, and a variety of other commercial and industrial applications. Cellinity is not a lithium-ion battery - rather, it uses a unique chemistry involving molten salt electrolytes that imparts substantial benefits over lithium-ion chemistry. These newly manufactured Cellinity prototype cells will now be tested and validated for the energy storage and transfer performance claims that were generated in the technology's early-stage research and development by its original inventors:

Far greater safety - no runaway fires, no risk of explosion;

Extremely long-lasting - no performance decrease over thousands of cycles;

No self-discharging, no out-gassing, and no parasitic load for cooling;

High energy density - more energy per unit of weight than lithium batteries;

All materials can be sourced within North America without the need for rare-earth elements.

"Successfully manufacturing our first battery cells is a pivotal moment in the journey of our battery technology," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "The testing and validation of these cells will allow us make claims about the capacity, charge/discharge rate, and other performance characteristics that we believe differentiate our batteries in the marketplace. After testing and validation, we will manufacture full-scale prototype Cellinity battery modules in 25- and 45-kilowatt hour capacities for further testing and validation."

He continued, "In parallel to our ongoing development of the Cellinity battery, we're exploring various financing options that ensure we get paid for and are in control of the engineering and construction of manufacturing facilities. Although initial discussions have taken place, we have no agreements in place. We believe a licensing and partnership model to be a better alternative to self-financed and self-operated manufacturing facilities competing with the likes of Tesla, and well suited for community-based manufacturing partners focused on underserved communities that are in special need of reliable renewable energy. Our target projects will add value to communities, develop workforces, stimulate economic development, promote grid stability and enable the development and expansion of micro-grids around the world. We will fundamentally enable and enhance the adoption of renewable energy."

Mr. Calvert finished by saying, "The world needs a reliable, safe and eco-friendly alternative to lithium batteries, and we believe our Cellinity battery will meet these needs."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

