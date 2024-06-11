Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Completes 2,750m Drilling at Stander Zone

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of 2024 exploration drilling, completed initial prospecting, and received new detailed prospectivity interpretation of airborne magnetic data to aid ongoing targeting of orogenic gold (Au) occurrences at the Company's 100% owned Klondike District Property (the "Property") in the Dawson mining district, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

First phase of drilling completed 19 holes totalling 2,750 meters targeting Stander Zone gold mineralization with the objective of expanding gold mineralization adjacent the current Stander Zone mineral resource sub-area 1 . Phase one drilling follows up the discovery of high grade (0.97 opt Au to 2.91 opt Au) gold veining in each of four 2023 drill holes over 400 meters strike length and 200 meters dip length (see news release of January 15, 2024). Assays pending.

. Phase one drilling follows up the discovery of high grade (0.97 opt Au to 2.91 opt Au) gold veining in each of four 2023 drill holes over 400 meters strike length and 200 meters dip length (see news release of January 15, 2024). Assays pending. Second phase of drilling of approximately 2,500 meters is expected to begin this week to test the additional resource potential of high grade gold veining at Stander Zone and to test for potential extensions.

Prospecting targeted the newly interpreted outcrop line on the Eldorado Creek slope of Stander Zone mineralization and successfully located and sampled areas of quartz veining. Prospecting continues in specific target areas. Assays pending.

The Company received structural lineament and mineral potential maps interpreted from new reprocessing of magnetic datasets of the Property by RDC Consulting provided under a Klondike Gold / CASERM (Centre for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models) research contract. Lineament analysis informs a regional structural recharacterization of the Klondike District Property developed by the Company to target the world class gold endowment present in the Klondike District. Detailed surface structural and lineament mapping in combination with systematic oriented drill core measurements is directly contributing to drill targeting of high-grade orogenic gold veins at the Stander Zone.

Peter Tallman, Klondike Gold's President & CEO states, "The first sixty days of 2024 field work including a full Phase 1 drill shift are complete. The geology team has made key observations that may lead to additional discoveries targeting high grade gold orogenic veining. A very large Klondike Gold team "Thank You" goes to the exceptional Kluane Drilling crew who achieved a record for core drilled in a shift and also a record for average core drilled per each shift for the month in May."

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Tallman, P.Geo., President and CEO of Klondike Gold and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 policy. Exploration related technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Klondike Gold will be participating in the following upcoming events:

June 23 - 26: Invest Yukon Investment Conference/Property Tour (Dawson, YT)

July 19 - 21: CEM TSX Venture Growth Conference (Kelowna, BC)

August 12 - 16: Klondike Investment Conference/Property Tour (Dawson, YT)

November 22 - 24: CEM Florida Capital Event (Miami, FL)

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-km length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-km gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces1, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square km property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

