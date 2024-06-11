Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), a leading pioneer in the exploration and development of clean natural hydrogen and high-grade silica, proudly applauds the Quebec Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (the "Ministry") on the tabling of Quebec National Assembly Bill 69, An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions ("Bill 69"). A copy of the legislation is available online: https://www.assnat.qc.ca/en/travaux-parlementaires/projets-loi/projet-loi-69-43-1.html.

As reported by the Ministry, the centerpiece of the proposed legislation is an integrated energy resource management plan to promote energy development in Quebec. Bill 69 represents a significant milestone in Quebec's commitment to fostering innovation, clean energy, and sustainable resource management. By promoting the exploration and utilization of clean natural energy and resources (like natural hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits), this bill lays the foundation for a thriving green economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmental stewardship.

As a Company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, QIMC recognizes the profound impact that Bill 69 will have on Quebec's energy landscape and resource sector. We commend the government for its foresight and leadership in championing this transformative legislation, which will undoubtedly position Quebec as a global leader in clean energy and sustainable resource development.

"We are thrilled to see the introduction of Quebec Bill 69," said John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. "This legislation aligns perfectly with our mission to explore and develop clean natural hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, two critical resources that hold the key to a more sustainable future. At QIMC, we are fully committed to supporting the objectives of Bill 69 and leveraging our expertise to drive positive change for Quebec and beyond. Our partners at INRS will be on the ground at our Ville Marie property with their team on July 1st, 2024. We look forward to once again working with INRS on this important mandate."

Quebec Innovative Materials is at the forefront of clean energy and sustainable resource development. Through our innovative exploration techniques and commitment to environmental stewardship, we are proud to contribute to Quebec's transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 438-401-8271

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@qimaterials.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212406

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.