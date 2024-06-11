Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a leading Health Canada licensed GMP psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, is pleased to announce a series of milestones in its international psychedelic supply operations and corporate marketing strategy.

Optimi has completed its first international shipment to Israel of its in-house manufactured MDMA active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University (IPR-TLV). This achievement, made possible through the grant of the necessary Export Permit from Health Canada, marks a pivotal step in Optimi's mission to support global psychedelic research and innovation.

"Completing our first International export of MDMA to Israel is an important milestone for the Company," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi. "Now that we have our Drug Establishment Licence, this accomplishment highlights our capability to manufacture MDMA in-house for clients around the world, and efficiently deliver the product to an international client. It also underscores our dedication to expanding the availability of high-quality, controlled substances for important scientific research and therapeutic applications worldwide."

Through the export process, Optimi has also received the CERS (Canadian Export Reporting System) and CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) Exporters Authorization ID, further confirming its capacity to export controlled substances from Canada. This authorization is crucial for maintaining compliance with international trade regulations and ensuring smooth logistics for future shipments to customers around the world.

Investor Relations

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide comprehensive investor relations, business and capital markets advisory services at a rate of CDN$12,000 per month for an initial three-month term, then continuing month to month at the Company's election. Oak Hill will begin helping Optimi to effectively communicate its latest corporate milestones with potential new investors, and further engage with the investment community on behalf of the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Oak Hill does not currently hold a security position in Optimi.

"We are excited to partner with Oak Hill to bolster our investor relations efforts," added Jacob Safarik, Chief Financial Officer of Optimi. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our shareholder base and reach new milestones in the psychedelic pharmaceuticals industry. It's important for Optimi to bring new eyes to our recent achievements and increase supply opportunities with our Drug Establishment Licence."

Recent Corporate Highlights:

On June 3, 2024, Health Canada awarded Optimi a Drug Establishment Licence for the production and distribution of the Company's MDMA and psilocybin capsules, and for the fabrication of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) extracted from plant sources. Optimi is now recognized by Health Canada as GMP-compliant pharmaceutical drug manufacturer.

Psychiatrists in Australia who are authorized by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) can request the importation of Optimi's MDMA and psilocybin capsules for use in patients. The available drugs include: MDMA Capsules (40mg and 60mg) for PTSD; and Psilocybin Capsules (5mg) for Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Optimi was recently issued an import certificate to supply an initial order 160 doses of MDMA and psilocybin to fulfill patient prescriptions, facilitated by Mind Medicine Australia.

The Company can now provide customers with comprehensive GMP psychedelic drug solutions for drug commercialization, covering manufacturing, export, and distribution from their facility in Princeton, BC, Canada.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN)

Optimi Health is the only psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer in Canada with both a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence and a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL). Specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, Optimi is dedicated to supplying safe, top-tier GMP-grade products and API to researchers, drug developers, and authorized patients in markets across the world.

Our leadership is reinforced by our state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant cultivation, formulation, and analytical facilities, purpose-built to develop proprietary formulations that meet the highest standards of quality and responsible sourcing. Located in Princeton, British Columbia, our two facilities total 20,000 square feet where all products are grown and manufactured in-house under strict GACP and GMP conditions, ensuring unparalleled quality and reliability. Optimi Health is committed to being the most trusted and compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates worldwide.

