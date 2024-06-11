Regency Centers Brings Home Two 2024 MAXI Global Awards at ICSC Las Vegas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Regency Centers brought home two awards at this year's ICSC MAXI Global Awards ceremony, which features the premier recognition of excellence, innovation and creativity, and highlights the retail real estate industry's most innovative events, programs and technologies that add value to marketplaces and companies internationally.

The awards included a Silver for "The Abbot Spotlight: The Unofficial Gateway to Harvard Square," and a Gold for the industry's first known intercompany partnership, "Signs of HOPE," which was collaboratively submitted by Brixmor Property Group, Regency Centers, Kimco Realty, Kite Realty Group, Peterson Companies, Sterling Organization, and Urban Edge Properties.

The Abbot Spotlight: The Unofficial Gateway to Harvard Square

(B2B, Single Marketplace)

The Abbot Spotlight is an ongoing initiative to showcase an award-winning historic renovation/redevelopment in the vibrant heart of Harvard Square, one of America's greatest intellectual hubs. This 65,000 SF mixed-use asset is situated in the heart of Cambridge, MA, directly connected to the best retail and placemaking amenities in the market. This property was deserving of an elevated marketing campaign; amplified by a narrative-driven, visually stunning digital production that served as its vehicle for promotion after one of the market's worst economic downturns.

Click here to view the award submission.

It's a great honor and a fantastic recognition for all involved," said Eric Davidson, Senior Communications Manager. "The story of The Abbot's transformation doesn't happen without the work of Sam Steibel, David Sherin, and Krista Di Iaconi. The B2B and brand narrative was helmed by two of the best in the industry with Faith Hershey and Ivan Do. And of course, the visual expertise and craftsmanship of Quiet Valor's incredibly talented team really brought this to life 'on-screen.' Our merchants, the city of Cambridge, our property operations team - the list goes on. My favorite piece of video content is Heat with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, but The Abbot Spotlight is a close second.

Signs of HOPE

(Community, Company)

Despite an increase in suicide rates, only 17% of Americans were aware of the 988 Lifeline, a free lifesaving resource offered by the federal government for mental health crises calls. The urgency was clear: mental wellness is relevant to every community, regardless of geography or demographics, impacting 22% of Americans in 2021. As a result, seven open-air center landlords collaborated on the industry's first known intercompany partnership to permanently install Signs of HOPE, car park pole signage promoting the 988 Lifeline, in 1,450 shopping centers in 40 states. Together, this portfolio serves 42% of the U.S. population with 251M people who make 4.2 billion visits annually.

Click here to view the award submission.

Being a part of something that has the potential to give hope to those who need it, and even help save lives, is incredibly gratifying," said Jan Hanak, Vice President, Marketing + Communications. "To have our industry celebrate our collective efforts in this important endeavor is icing on the cake!

Learn more about the ICSC Global Maxi awards here.

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regency Centers on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regency Centers

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regency-centers

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regency Centers

View the original press release on accesswire.com