Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), a company engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, David Ascott, who is leaving Red Light Holland effective June 21, 2024 to pursue an opportunity in another industry. Mr. Ascott has served as Red Light Holland's CFO since November 2021.

"While this was a difficult decision for me to make, I am very proud of my tenure here and for the numerous accomplishments at Red Light Holland," remarked Mr. Ascott. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Red Light Holland and thoroughly enjoyed my great relationship with CEO Todd Shapiro. I would also like to thank the talented team at the Company and I believe Red Light Holland continues to be well positioned for the future, and I wish each member of the Red Light Holland family continued success going forward."

Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland Chief Executive Officer & Director, commented: "On behalf of Red Light Holland and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Ascott for his time spent here. Reflecting on the journey we've shared at Red Light Holland, I can't help but feel a sense of gratitude for the collaborative efforts with David. From those early morning brainstorms to the late-night strategy sessions, our focus has always been unwaveringly fixed on driving shareholder value."

Shapiro added: "While David's departure presents a void, the confidence in our team's ability to swiftly find a capable replacement is palpable. Already, the wheels are in motion as we embark on the interim CFO interview process. As for any concerns shareholders may have about timing, rest assured, David's departure is neither associated with (nor will the timing impact) our meticulous adherence to deadlines, especially with upcoming audits and filings."

Red Light Holland will update its shareholders shortly on the extensive search both internally and externally for a new CFO immediately, with an announcement on Mr. Ascott's successor being made in due course.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

