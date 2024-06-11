GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Selected to Participate in the Principled Business Accelerator Program

Accelerator companies have direct access to business leaders to help grow and scale our businesses

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), a direct-to-store delivery "DSD" company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its technology-driven distribution model, is thrilled to announce they were selected to participate in the 2024 Principled Business Accelerator Program.

The inaugural 2024 Principled Business Accelerator Program is a unique program designed for values-aligned entrepreneurs and offers an exceptional opportunity to develop leadership skills, expand networks, and enhance business strategies. The program culminates with the Principled Business Summit in New York City on September 18-19, 2024, where top accelerator companies will have the chance to pitch their business models directly to a select group of investors, including Steve Forbes (Forbes Media), John Mackey (Whole Foods Market & Love.Life), and Michael Gibson (1517 Fund), to name a few.

Key Benefits for Entrepreneurs :

Mentorship: Personalized guidance from seasoned entrepreneurs and business leaders who provide insights and help avoid common pitfalls.

Peer Support: Connection with other values-aligned entrepreneurs, fostering a collaborative environment for sharing experiences and best practices.

Direct Support: Expert advice on go-to-market strategies, lead generation, and scalability to ensure sustainable business growth.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Principled Business Accelerator Program as it aligns with our values and connects us with other like-minded and principled entrepreneurs," said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, "This opportunity provides GPOX unprecedented access to collaborate with business leaders who have built multi-billion dollar companies. We look forward to leveraging the accelerator's mentorship and network to help us grow and scale our business!

Alexander McCobin, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Principled Business, commented, "We are excited to welcome GPOX to the Principled Business Accelerator Program. Their leadership's commitment to ethical business practices and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. We anticipate great achievements going forward with help from our program!"

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX, a direct-to-store delivery "DSD" company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its technology-driven distribution model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com.

About the Principled Business Accelerator Program

Principled Business is a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a movement of business leaders committed to being the best representatives and advocates for capitalism. We do so through outreach campaigns to encourage people to go into business, training programs to help business leaders grow in a principled way, connect principled business leaders with each other, and share stories of principled businesses with the public.

The Principled Business Accelerator is dedicated to fostering a community of business leaders who share common values and ethical standards. Participants will benefit from mentorship by successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, peer support from like-minded individuals, and expert guidance on go-to-market strategies, lead generation, and scalability.

For more information, please visit www.principledbusiness.org

