Four Nines Gold Inc.: Updated FNAU Corporate Presentation Presents Results of Comprehensive 3D Modeling of Hayden Hill Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation has been posted to the Company's website. The updated presentation discloses summary results from recent comprehensive three-dimensional modeling of all available data sets.

Summary comments for the modeling results are:

The modeled zones of mineralization envelope the majority of historical Hayden Hill exploration and production blasthole assay data, plus the FNAU surface sample results, Mapped epithermal veins are at the core of many of the modeled mineralized zones, Assay data-driven models indicate that gold mineralization projects beneath the existing pit bottoms and walls, Geologically indicated extensions to modeled mineralization have also been interpreted, The mineralization models and mapped veins provide a refined framework for the forthcoming Phase 1 drill program.

Charles Ross, CEO, President, and Director of Four Nines, said, "The 3D modeling of our geological data is very exciting, as it confirms that Hayden gold mineralization is indeed structurally controlled. It also provides solid affirmation for our team's chosen drill targets, offering opportunities for expanding mineralization both vertically and horizontally within the known mineralized zones. With each stride forward, our world-class geological team has increased the potential for new gold discoveries at Hayden."

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has the right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Mine from a Kinross Gold USA Inc subsidiary. The Company is exploring and developing the project in mining-friendly Northern California. Hayden Hill is a former producing mine with 99,862.42 meters of drilling in 742 holes and no systematic property exploration since the mine closed in 1997. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

