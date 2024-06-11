Forum Asset Management: Transforming Urban Living: ALMA Expansion - The Future for Students and Urban Dwellers

Forum Asset Management ("Forum") expands its urban lifestyle brand ALMA, created by the award-winning international design studio, DesignAgency. ALMA embodies a forward-thinking approach to urban living, prioritizing thoughtful design, sustainability, and inclusive community values for residents.

Urban dwellers and students should live in places they love, where everything they need is accessible. Surrounded by people who share their values - from sustainable living to an inclusive community and boutique living spaces with less environmental impact - residents at ALMA can be assured their surroundings are designed just for them. With great locations close to everything, ALMA helps them live their best life.

This brand forms part of Forum's solution to tackling the housing shortage across Canada, addressing the current undersupply of student housing and attainable rental apartments.

ALMA offers spaces for intuitive living, with efficiently sized fully furnished apartments and hotel-like student communities that are safe and inclusive. Designed for today's students and urban dwellers, ALMA's vibrant locations allow residents to create the living experience they want, connected to the community where they belong.

"ALMA is more than just a residence; it is a movement towards creating vibrant, attainable, and design-forward communities catering to the needs of today's students and urban dwellers," said Aly Damji, Managing Partner, Real Estate at Forum.

The ALMA brand was developed by DesignAgency, a Toronto-founded international design studio renowned for innovative designs and strategic brand insights. "We created a colourful and confident brand for ALMA to reflect the characteristics of the resident community," remarked Anwar Mekhayech, Founding Partner at DesignAgency. "The fonts, palette and positioning strategy all work in harmony to evoke a strong sense of rootedness and feelings of positivity and inclusion."

Currently, ALMA locations can be found in Vancouver, Guelph, and Oshawa, with upcoming expansions planned for Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

For further information about ALMA and to discover our current and upcoming communities, please visit: https://thisismyalma.ca/

About ALMA:

ALMA is a Canadian operator of thoughtfully designed communities offering fully furnished apartments and hotel-like student communities. With a conscientious commitment to wellbeing and inclusivity, ALMA provides an intuitive living experience - with a commitment to building living spaces that resonate with the aspirations of today's urban residents.

About Forum

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.

Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered top tier alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 10,600 lives.

