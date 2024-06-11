Hi Marley Galvanizes Tech Leadership with Gabor Tokaji as VP of Security and CloudOps

Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Gabor Tokaji as Vice President of Security and CloudOps. In this role, Tokaji will oversee information security, cloud operations, and information strategy, ensuring the integration and alignment of technology with the business's strategic objectives.

Gabor Tokaji

Gabor Tokaji brings more than 25 years of experience, specializing in developing and expanding pioneering tech projects. He joins Hi Marley from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the global leader in telematics hardware and software solutions, where he served as Vice President of Cloud Services and used his expertise in cloud technologies, data security, and data privacy to significantly scale the company's operations.

Prior to Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Tokaji helped expand GoTo (formerly LogMeIn) from a four-person startup to a publicly traded global corporation with more than 3,000 employees. As Vice President of Cloud Operations, he played a pivotal role during the crucial transition period to public cloud technologies.

As Hi Marley grows, Tokaji will be at the forefront of managing and evolving the company's information technology landscape.

"Gabor's extensive background and experience make him uniquely qualified to help Hi Marley create a more holistic IT approach that will elevate us to the enterprise level," said Jonathan Tushman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Hi Marley.

"From leading integrations with top 25 P&C Insurance carriers to mega scaling companies with zero incidents and minimal downturn, Gabor's breadth of experience will be a tremendous asset for Hi Marley."

"I'm excited to join Hi Marley during this pivotal time of growth," said Gabor Tokaji, Vice President of Security and CloudOps at Hi Marley. "I'm passionate about helping companies scale and ensuring our IT strategy aligns with broader business goals. I've led the technological transformation for startups, shepherding their IT, security and compliance operations through expansions and acquisitions. I look forward to shaping our information security approach, optimizing our cloud operations and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions that will help drive efficiency and innovation at Hi Marley."

Beyond his technical expertise, Tokaji will provide guidance and leadership to the IT department, fostering a collaborative environment and ensuring that the team is aligned with the company's strategic objectives. He is dedicated to creating an open, supportive, and inclusive culture that empowers team members to excel and innovate.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

View the original press release on accesswire.com