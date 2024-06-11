The LASIK.com Network: Board-Certified Ophthalmologist and Chief of the Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program Now Treating Patients at LasikPlus Denver

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Colorado-based ophthalmologist and LASIK eye surgeon Dr. Jordan Winegar is now treating patients at the LasikPlus Denver vision center located at 7440 W. Alaska Drive, Lakewood, CO 80226. Dr. Winegar specializes in refractive and cataract surgery. He has been published in multiple ophthalmology journals.

Dr. Winegar loves teaching and training others clinically and in the operating room with rotating students. He is the chief of the Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program at Fort Carson, CO. His interests include anterior segment surgery, such as cataract and glaucoma surgery, and refractive surgery, including LASIK, PRK, crosslinking and ICL surgery. Quality vision is one of the best gifts he can give patients. He strives to treat each patient with the attention they deserve to get the best outcomes possible.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to work with Dr. Winegar. In addition to his superb clinical skills, Dr. Winegar's warm, caring personality is both infectious and apparent to both his patients and the team. We look forward to many years going forward of Dr. Winegar's continuing to help patients in the greater Denver community enjoy the wonders of LASIK eye surgery," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer of LasikPlus.

Dr. Winegar completed his internship and residency, including being chief resident, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Read more about LasikPlus and its History - Our Promise and Commitment to patients remains the same as it has since the company was founded by a surgeon over 30 years ago: Providing patients across the country "red carpet" patient care & customer service, industry-leading value and affordability, with access to some of the most experienced LASIK physicians in the United States using advanced All-Laser LASIK technology.

