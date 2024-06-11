Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Celebrates 42West Spearheading a Tentpole Slate of Franchise-First Video Games in 2024

Iconic Worlds and Characters Inspired by Some of Entertainment's Favorite Franchises Collide In Three, Multi-Platform AAA Games

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and its subsidiary, PR powerhouse 42West's Fandoms & Franchises team has been appointed to spearhead highly anticipated public relations campaigns for three triple AAA video games, including Funko Fusion, Alien: Rogue Incursion and MultiVersus, it was jointly announced by Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd and 42West CEO Amanda Lundberg.

Funko Fusion:

Its first step into the multi-billion console video game market, Funko is collaborating with 10:10 Games and Universal Products & Experiences, alongside physical distribution partner Skybound Games, on behalf of the action extravaganza built around some of the biggest brands and characters in pop - and Funko Pop! - culture.

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure, single player and online co-op experience that pays tribute to NBCUniversal's deep roster of beloved worlds and the irreverent Funko Pop! interpretations of the figures who inhabit them. In the game, players will celebrate their favorite movies and TV series across a wide range of more than 20 franchises: from blockbuster movies like Jurassic World, Jaws, Back to the Future, The Thing, Shaun of the Dead, and Chucky, to hit TV series such as Battlestar Galactica, The Umbrella Academy, and Masters of the Universe, and many more. Debuting on September 13, 2024, the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Alien: Rogue Incursion:

This thrilling first Alien VR experience leveraging Unreal Engine 5 will launch later this year on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR via Steam. Alien: Rogue Incursion takes players on a harrowing journey deep into the Alien universe within an all-new storyline set between the first two films. Designed by Alien fans for fans of the iconic franchise, this single-player, action horror game will immerse players fully into missions that will test players' courage, wits, and skill to survive the Perfect Organism, which is faster, stronger, and deadlier than anything the world has seen.

MultiVersus:

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter with an ever-expanding cast of Warner Bros. Discovery's iconic characters and legendary universes, various online modes, in-game events, on-going content-filled seasons, and more. MultiVersus will be available on PS5 (PlayStation 5), PS4 (PlayStation 4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on May 28, 2024, with full cross-play and cross-progression support.

The ever-expanding roster of popular characters includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and The Joker (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins); and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog.

