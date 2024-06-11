Cangrade Named a 2024 HR and Employment Award Winner by Corporate Vision

Company Recognized for Its Innovative, AI-Powered Pre-Hire Assessment Service

WATERTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Cangrade today announced that it has been named a 2024 HR and Employment Award winner by Corporate Vision. Recognized in the "Most Trusted Pre-Hire Assessment Service 2024 - USA" category, Cangrade has been praised for its innovative, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pre-hire assessment solution.

The HR and Employment Awards program highlights leading organizations providing key employee benefits, initiatives, recruitment, talent development, and outstanding company culture to the enterprises and individuals supporting today's workforce. The award recipients were assessed by multiple criteria including company performance, industry expertise and experience, previous accolades, and customer testimonials.

With hiring assessments and solutions that boast 10x more accuracy, Cangrade helps organizations such as the FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies recruit and retain top talent. Known for its patented, bias-free talent insights, Cangrade also offers video interviewing, reference checking, and e-learning to ensure corporate teams succeed throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

"We're thrilled to be named this year's 'Most Trusted Pre-Hire Assessment Service' by Corporate Vision," said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. "In a workforce where recruitment, hiring, and retention present real financial, efficiency, and reputational challenges to enterprises worldwide, we're proud to have helped facilitate the right talent decisions for over 10 million candidates."

This win comes on the heels of The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) Tech Top 50 list, in which Cangrade was named an honoree in the Workforce Culture, Social Responsibility, and Responsible AI categories, respectively, and a 2024 HR Tech Award from TalentCulture. For more information about Cangrade's bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com or email info@cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right talent decisions on over 10 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

