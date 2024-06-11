Truly unlimited tag counts, clients, and scalability-combined with access to advanced AI/ML analytics and CONNECT services-streamline developer workflows, while delivering unprecedented value.

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, today announced updated capabilities and commercial models for their award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/SCADA software. New features, optimized commercial models, and pricing make it easier for end users, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and systems integrators (SIs) to develop and scale HMI/SCADA applications from edge-to-cloud, with the ability to incorporate analytics and CONNECT, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform.

AVEVA InTouch Unlimited empowers system integrators with the most comprehensive suite of HMI/SCADA technology available in the market today. It is an all-inclusive licensing package available in perpetual and subscription models with unlimited tags, clients, and scalability. The InTouch Unlimited package features comprehensive process historian and reporting functionality, equipping users with the ability to collect and unlock the value of data sourced at the edge, and from multiple plants and systems spanning the enterprise. The modernized development tools are now available free of charge and include prebuilt templates to accelerate design productivity, as well as simplified tag and application development workflow leveraging industry standard protocols such as OPC-UA and MQTT.

SIs and users can easily develop, deploy, and scale HMI/SCADA applications using InTouch Unlimited. As a component of the broader AVEVA Operations Control software portfolio, InTouch Unlimited can utilize hybrid-cloud architecture to easily integrate AI features such as predictive quality, throughput, and energy efficiency into traditional HMI/SCADA applications. By pairing AVEVA Operations Control with CONNECT, developers can consolidate operations data from various production lines, plants, and value chains. This provides a centralized view of operations and allows the system to scale with business growth without the need for application redevelopment.

InTouch continues to be an innovation leader in HMI/SCADA since the technology's inception over three decades ago. AVEVA is committed to delivering products that make it easy to evaluate our software portfolio, develop tailored solutions, and scale to meet growing business needs. Doug Warren, AVEVA's Senior Vice President, Monitoring Control Business, emphasizes this user-focused approach. "AVEVA InTouch Unlimited provides unprecedented value for our system integration partners," says Warren. "This new offer, coupled with our focus on technical enablement through the Heroes HQ forum and bite sized video-based training content, makes choosing AVEVA HMI/SCADA products easier than ever."

For more information about AVEVA InTouch, visit AVEVA InTouch HMI AVEVA. A trial of AVEVA InTouch Unlimited is available at AVEVA InTouch HMI Trial.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,500 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

