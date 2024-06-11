The brand leverages established source tagging model to offer custom-printed and encoded RFID tags and labels with direct delivery to retailers globally

RFID Services Bureaus are now available in every major region, following the opening of new bureau in Matamoros, Mexico

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), can now offer retailers industry-leading radio frequency identification (RFID) source tagging services globally. The organization's newest RFID Service Bureau in Matamoros, Mexico, expands the footprint of this service, making custom-printed and encoded RFID tags and labels more accessible to North and Central American retailers and their manufacturers for application onto merchandise. The new North and Central America-focused RFID Service Bureau is the latest facility in the organization's network, which includes regional locations to provide services in Asia, Europe and the rest of Latin America.

"We are intensifying our focus on leveraging our established source tagging model for both Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) and RFID, and this service bureau is the latest example of how we can make tagging at the source a simple process for retailers and their manufacturing partners," said Tony D'Onofrio, president, Sensormatic Solutions. "The Matamoros facility will bring that simplicity to a new group of retailers, easing adoption and giving them the precise, RFID-enabled visibility they need to refine order fulfillment, verify in- and outbound shipping, discreetly protect merchandise and more to improve their business outcomes."

Opening Doors in New Regions

Sensormatic Solutions has always delivered quality RFID-based inventory intelligence solutions to stores, distribution centers and factories. With the RFID Services Bureaus, the capabilities expand by bringing direct delivery of RFID tags and labels to manufacturers worldwide. This helps local manufacturers and retailers to:

Improve item-level inventory programs. RFID technology automates inventory counting processes and updates records in real-time, driving significant reductions in out-of-stocks and markdowns to grow revenue and improve gross margins. For example, the collaboration between Sensormatic Solutions and Renner led to a 64% increase in the Brazilian retailer's inventory accuracy and an 87% reduction in stockouts.

RFID technology automates inventory counting processes and updates records in real-time, driving significant reductions in out-of-stocks and markdowns to grow revenue and improve gross margins. For example, the collaboration between Sensormatic Solutions and Renner led to a 64% increase in the Brazilian retailer's inventory accuracy and an 87% reduction in stockouts. Achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility. Source-tagging (equipping merchandise with RFID tags and labels at the point of manufacturing) extends retailers' line of sight throughout the supply chain, turning merchandise flow data into insights that empower retailers to get ahead of disruptions.

Source-tagging (equipping merchandise with RFID tags and labels at the point of manufacturing) extends retailers' line of sight throughout the supply chain, turning merchandise flow data into insights that empower retailers to get ahead of disruptions. Reduce labor demand. When merchandise arrives floor-ready, associates don't need to spend time adding tags and labels before stocking shelves and thanks to automated inventory tracking staff no longer has to engage in time-consuming manual counting.

End-to-End Insight, One Responsible Party

A long-time leader in RFID-based inventory management solutions, Sensormatic Solutions can provide retailers with all the inventory intelligence tools they need to uplevel operations. In addition to offering the hardware necessary to support RFID programs, the brand also offers a top-of-the-line suite of analytics tools to support predictive insight and operational improvements.

Sensormatic Solutions innovative, cloud-based analytics software like Shrink Analyzer, Computer Vision, Supply Chain Intelligence and more turns tracking, point-of-sale and other operational data into insights that enable faster distribution, more accurate order fulfillment and better overall decision-making to fast forward retail operations.

To learn more, visit sensormatic.com and download our tagging service bureau solution brief

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions:

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611851902/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Direct: +1 561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com

Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Direct: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com