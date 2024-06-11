TNS triumphed in categories for Best Low Latency Data Feed and Best Time Stamping Latency Measurement System

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced that it was recognized twice at the 2024 TradingTech Insight Awards USA. TNS received awards for Best Low Latency Data Feed and for Best Time Stamping Latency Measurement System for West Highland, a TNS Company. The wins follow TNS' strategic acquisition of West Highland Support Services in November 2023.

The annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA program is a peer-driven program that recognizes excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, focusing on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. The awards are a program of publication TradingTech Insight, part of the A-Team Group. A-Team editors work closely with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community then vote to determine the winners. The results of the 2024 edition were revealed at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards Winners Reception in New York last week.

TNS' ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology for direct exchange access within the data center was the first of its kind to be offered and deployed globally. It eradicates the need for multiple switches by using a single-hop architecture to deliver direct exchange connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds. With access to more than 130 exchanges across 25 countries and extensive in-house expertise in each location, TNS can deliver low latency mutualized market data feeds as well as raw data with full segregation of A and B feeds.

In a move to expand TNS' service offering, the acquisition of West Highland and its comprehensive ALIVE, Data Notification Manager and Web Access Control Manager solutions enables TNS to deliver market data services across the entire trading stack. The combination of TNS and West Highland services into one stack provides management of market data distribution platforms, market data monitoring, and single pane-of-glass insight for clients in the financial services industry.

"This year's award wins are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of the financial markets industry globally," said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. "It's even more exciting to win this year because we are recognized jointly with our new West Highland team. Our goal is to enable our clients to benefit from speed, global reach and world class support, so it's rewarding that the industry has voted for our services to be recognized again."

"Congratulations to Transaction Network Services (TNS) for winning the Best Low Latency Data Feed award and West Highland Support Services for winning the Best Time Stamping Latency Measurement System award in this year's A-Team Group TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group. "These awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions in North America. Our congratulations for their achievement in winning this award in a highly competitive contest."

Last year, TNS was named Best Managed Services Solution for Trading and West Highland was recognized as Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. These solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific region. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

