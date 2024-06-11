Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2024 15:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Experience Kissimmee Announces Partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Kissimmee, the official travel authority of Osceola County, Florida, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC (BHAFC), a rising club in England's Premier League. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in sports tourism and entertainment, offering an inventory of benefits and promotional opportunities.

Experience Kissimmee and Brighton & Hove Albion FC Logo

Under this agreement, Experience Kissimmee has secured promotional rights as a sleeve partner on the men's, women's, and academy shirts, enhancing global broadcast brand visibility and engagement among Albion fans. Other key highlights of this partnership include cross-promotions with relevant travel trade club partners that will maximize outreach and engagement within the tourism and sports sectors.

Extensive media exposure will raise the profiles of both Experience Kissimmee and BHAFC. Brighton & Hove Albion are the 12th most-watched teams across all five major European Leagues, with a total TV audience of 195 million. In-stadium branded signage will ensure prominent visibility within the stadium, capturing the attention of fans and visitors. Additionally, legendary former players and current stars will be hosted in Kissimmee, creating unique experiences for players and fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

This partnership represents Experience Kissimmee's first-ever combined club deal in the English Premier League and Women's Super League, demonstrating a dedication to inclusivity and diversity in sports. The partnership highlights the shared values of both organizations in promoting family-friendly events, holiday destinations, a strong affinity for the United States, inclusivity, and global audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brighton & Hove Albion, a beloved English club in the UK," said DT Minich, President and CEO of Experience Kissimmee. "This collaboration is exciting for us, as the UK is the number one long-haul market to Kissimmee. Additionally, BHAFC's audience profile, which includes significant followings in the UK, Canada, and Brazil, aligns perfectly with our key international markets. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences and engaging with fans globally."

Albion's head of commercial, Russ Wood said, "We are delighted to announce a new three-year sleeve partnership with Experience Kissimmee.

"They are an exciting partner with a worldwide presence and one we are proud to be working with. Our values and visions align, and with our significant presence already in the US, it is the perfect partnership.

"We are looking forward to promoting Kissimmee as a stunning holiday destination to our global fanbase, and hope many will have the opportunity to experience a visit."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431179/EK_and_BHAFC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-kissimmee-announces-partnership-with-brighton--hove-albion-fc-302168702.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.