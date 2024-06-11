Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC: BDA ACQUIRES EUROPE'S LEADING SPORTS MERCHANDISE PROVIDER, THE GREAT BRANDING COMPANY

Deal Strengthens BDA's Sports Platform and Deepens Company's Presence in Europe

LUTON, England, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the world's leading Merchandise Agency and premier activation and launch partner for major sports leagues and teams including Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, The National Hockey League, FIFA, Manchester United, Arsenal, and The French Football Federation, today announced it has completed the acquisition of UK-based sports, events, and promotional products provider, The Great Branding Company. The acquisition will broaden BDA's reach in EMEA by strengthening the company's sports portfolio and expanding its retail services for new and existing clients. The deal comes a year after the company's acquisition of Germany-based ipm I gruppe, further cementing BDA's sales and distribution reach in Europe.

The Great Branding Company is a prominent merchandise provider in the world of European sports. Over the last 20 years, the company has served many prominent leagues, sponsors, and clubs, including Manchester City, Inter Milan, and UEFA Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. These organizations rely on The Great Branding Company for both promotional and retail merchandise that inspires and engages fans during games and long after a season is over.

With over 20 years of sports licensing expertise, The Great Branding Company is uniquely positioned to maximize sports merchandise across the European marketplace. The company offers an end-to-end service for bespoke, quick solution and quality retail products, backed by a strong supply chain and access to extensive product stock. With the acquisition, clients will benefit from BDA's extensive operations and full scope of agency services, including innovative product development, robust e-commerce and expanded retail solutions, award winning creative, deep supply chain expertise, and global distribution network.

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Pino and the entire team to the BDA family! Joining forces with The Great Branding Company was a no-brainer for BDA; we see numerous synergies with our culture, values, and customer-centric approach to delivering incredible curated and bespoke products," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and Co-founder of BDA. "They have regional expertise that will be invaluable to our organization as we double down on our operations across EMEA. This acquisition further expands our retail infrastructure in Europe as they have tremendous clients and licenses and will enable us to take both our promotional and retail sports merchandise solutions to the next level."

"BDA has been on our radar for years as a fierce competitor and best in class merchandise provider. We jumped at the opportunity to unite with BDA and look forward to leveraging their global footprint and vast resources to expand our service offerings for clients," said Pino Grillo, CEO and Co-Founder of The Great Branding Company. "We are very proud of what we've accomplished as a standalone company and look forward to delivering even more GREAT creativity and innovation in branded merchandise as part of BDA."

BDA currently operates offices in the UK, France, and Germany, and will integrate The Great Branding Company's UK and German teams into existing BDA operations.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. An international firm with over 40 years of experience, BDA's operations span the globe with over 100 locations in 50 cities worldwide. Clients like Dell, ExxonMobil, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About Great Branding

The Great Branding Company is a proud leader in the world of sports merchandise, with a fully audited, compliant, and sustainable global supply chain. For over twenty years, Great Branding has served as an approved manufacturer to Adidas, Reebok, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA and more. Officially appointed by UEFA, two decades ago, they serve club competitions for retail with apparel, accessories, and novelty items, covering Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, and over 100 of the biggest clubs in the world. Great Branding's experience in the industry coupled with their multi-award-winning studio, provides bespoke services and products that are innovative, competitively priced, and premium quality - while also offering ethical, sustainable, and eco-friendly solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960776/BDA_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435207/The_Great_Branding_Company_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bda-acquires-europes-leading-sports-merchandise-provider-the-great-branding-company-302169219.html