Precisely Data Integrity Suite Helps Extend Trusted Data in Databricks Environments

Delivering comprehensive data integrity capabilities to Databricks customers, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite is available now on Partner Connect

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, announced today it has expanded its partnership with Databricks. Available now on Databricks Partner Connect, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite brings powerful data management capabilities to Databricks environments that address all aspects of data integrity - starting with data quality and observability, and geo addressing - so users can leverage trustworthy data in their AI or advanced analytics initiatives.

Databricks Partner Connect enables companies to create Data Integrity Suite trial accounts and immediately achieve the benefits of Precisely in Databricks workspaces. "Precisely brings a unique combination of data integrity capabilities to our customer base," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Advanced data integrity tools from Precisely, combined with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, will provide our customers with faster access to reliable and actionable insights, driving innovation and operational efficiency."

Research and consulting firm Gartner® identified Data Integrity as one of four themes that are addressed by the innovations presented in a 2023 HypeCycle research report1. According to the report, "AI relies on data, and better data leads to more reliable AI solutions. Without automated support, validating massive volumes of data is impossible."

The Data Integrity Suite is a comprehensive SaaS solution that accelerates and streamlines the process of building data integrity for business and technical professionals. Its interoperable cloud services for data integration, data governance, data quality and observability, geo addressing, spatial analytics, and data enrichment are connected through a powerful, unified Data Integrity Foundation. The foundation's high-speed data catalog of business and technical metadata, agent architecture, and intelligence engine enables data integrity processes to run wherever data lives - on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid environments - and seamlessly connects the Data Integrity Suite's services.

The Partner Connect integration with the Data Integrity Suite will initially include the Data Integrity Foundation with Data Quality and Data Observability, and Geo Addressing services for Databricks customers. These will soon be followed by services for Data Integration, Data Governance, Spatial Analytics, and Data Enrichment.

"We are proud of our continued collaboration with Databricks," said Eric Yau, COO at Precisely. "Databricks users can now easily connect to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite and immediately build trust into the data they use for their business and make timely, confident decisions. Every organization has unique data needs and our partnership with Databricks demonstrates our continued support to meet them wherever they are on their data journey."

Discover more about how Precisely enables Databricks customers to achieve data integrity and fuel the success of data-driven initiatives.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

