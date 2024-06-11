Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Frankfurt
11.06.24
08:14 Uhr
98,50 Euro
+2,00
+2,07 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00101,0016:24
100,00101,0015:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2024 15:10 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers EMEA Limited: CEO of UK & Ireland announces decision to retire from role in 2025

LONDON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced Tony Horrell, CEO of United Kingdom and Ireland, has decided to retire from his role as CEO in 2025.

Tony's decision follows his 42-year career in real estate as a capital markets expert and business leader. Since joining Colliers in 2010 Tony has significantly expanded the business in the UK and Ireland to create a top tier player of over 1,000 employees, with a diversified offer across transactional and advisory services. He has consistently developed the organisation through organic growth and acquisitions, focused on the needs of clients in response to evolving real estate trends during several economic cycles.

Colliers has commenced the search process for a new UK CEO and Tony will continue to lead the Colliers business as CEO for UK and Ireland until a successor is appointed.

Upon the announcement of his intention to retire from his role as CEO, Tony said: "I am immensely proud of the high performing business and close client relationships we have built at Colliers - a company with a strong culture where our people enjoy working with each other and our clients. We have exceptional teams and leaders focused on our clients' needs, delivering services in a balanced business around the full real estate lifecycle to maximise potential. I look forward to seeing Colliers continue to excel with new leadership and focusing my time on assisting the transition and strategic client relationships in 2025."

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO EMEA, said: "Tony is an enterprising leader who fully represents our Colliers values. He has carried Colliers forward with vision, accelerating the success of our clients and our people and growing the business through many market challenges. I wish to thank him for his outstanding leadership in developing our robust and diversified offering as a market-leading business in the UK and Ireland."

About Colliers
Colliers, X @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Suzy Simpson
Head of Content, Communications and PR, UK
Colliers
Suzy.Simpson@colliers.com

Aleksandra Wasilewska
PR Director | EMEA
Colliers
Aleksandra.Wasilewska@colliers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/525b4963-b40a-4d74-b7e6-03fa2c45e81e


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.