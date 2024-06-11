Gerdau Graphene Introduces 'NanoCORR Shield', a Graphene-Enhanced Anti-Corrosion Chemical Additive for Solvent-Based Paints

New G2D NanoCORR Product Improves Anti-Corrosion Performance with Lower Chemical Dosage And Makes Paint Production More Sustainable; Joins Industry-Leading Paint and Coatings Additive Portfolio

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Gerdau Graphene, the nanotechnology company pioneering advanced graphene-enhanced materials for industrial applications, today announced the availability of NanoCORR Shield, the newest product from its G2D NanoCORR line of anti-corrosion paints and coatings additives. Developed with Gerdau Graphene's exclusive G2D technology, NanoCORR Shield is a graphene-enhanced chemical additive designed to increase the corrosion resistance of solvent-based paints and coatings. NanoCORR Shield has demonstrated a 30-70% increase in corrosion resistance when subjected to salt spray testing.

Gerdau Graphene NanoCORR Shield

Developed with Gerdau Graphene's exclusive G2D technology, NanoCORR Shield is a graphene-enhanced chemical additive designed to increase the corrosion resistance of solvent-based paints and coatings.

The addition of a small amount of specially-developed graphene - an ultra-strong carbon nanomaterial - into paints and coatings allows for an increase in the barrier effect against corrosive elements such as water, oxygen, and chlorides. In addition, NanoCORR reduces paint consumption by reducing the nominal thickness of the coating while maintaining the paint or coatings' other characteristics and performance properties.

NanoCORR complements the company's growing line of chemical additives for the paint and coatings market, which includes the G2D NanoCORR anti-corrosion additive for water-based paints and coatings; G2D NanoLAV W107, which improves the washability of latex-based paints; and G2D NanoDUR W102, which increases the durability of latex floor paints. In recent testing, NanoDUR W102 demonstrated a 33% reduction in paint consumption and application, reducing the frequency of repainting by up to a third.

"NanoCORR offers a quality solution to combat corrosion and extend the useful life of metal structures, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and associated costs. Its positive impact goes beyond protection against corrosion, promoting sustainability and economic efficiency in multiple sectors," said Alessandra Zanuto, Technical Manager of Products and Sales of Chemical Additives at Gerdau Graphene.

"G2D NanoCORR Shield was designed to help producers deliver ultra-high performance paint and coating products while reducing the use of non-sustainable inputs such as heavy metals," said Valdirene Peressinotto, Executive and Innovation Director at Gerdau Graphene. "This product joins our expanding portfolio of additives serving the paints and coatings market and underscores our commitment to developing innovative, sustainable graphene-based solutions for this industry."

About Gerdau Graphene: Gerdau Graphene is a Gerdau Next company, Gerdau's new business unit created with the aim of diversifying the company's portfolio with products and services in several segments adjacent to steel. Gerdau Graphene is focused on the development, industrialization and commercialization of chemical additives, mineral additions and masterbatches with carbon-based nanomaterials, such as graphene. Gerdau Graphene delivers solutions that provide performance gains for the paint, cement (concrete and mortar), plastics, rubber and lubricant industries with the incorporation of graphene.

Contact Information

Aaron Endré

Endré Communications for Gerdau Graphene

gerdau@endrecommunications.com

SOURCE: Gerdau Graphene

View the original press release on newswire.com.