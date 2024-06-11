Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tech Contracts Academy Grows Course Catalog

Expert Training Helps Professionals Draft and Negotiate Contracts Better, Faster and With More Confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Tech Contracts Academy® has expanded its catalog of IT contract training courses, covering AI agreements, SaaS and other cloud computing contracts, software licenses, and related topics. Courses are for contract managers and other businesspeople and for lawyers. They are taught by one of the best-known IT contracts experts, David Tollen. A full course catalog is available at www.techcontracts.com.

Tech Contracts Academy

Tech Contracts Academy
Tech Contracts Academy logo



With little or no training on tech contracts, many professionals expose themselves and their companies to expensive mistakes. Learn-as-you-go education and a lack of confidence often lead to negotiations bogged down by uncertainty while opening the door to disputes and litigation. The rise of artificial intelligence just adds to those challenges by raising new issues and risks.

Training from Tech Contracts Academy® uses plain English and gives professionals confidence in their knowledge and skills. Students choose among live webinar and on-demand sessions. From in-depth programs that span multiple topics to shorter, single-subject sessions, courses include:

  • Tech Contracts Master Class
  • Shorter "Focused Topics"
  • Programs customized for in-house teams - for enterprise customers

Tech Contracts Master Class includes:

  1. Prime Clauses: License, Subscription, IP Transfer, Payment
  2. General Clauses: Data Management, SLAs, Confidentiality
  3. Key Liability Terms: Indemnities, Warranties, Limits of Liability
  4. End-Game and Special Clauses: Disputes, Termination, Special Terms, Open Source Software

Shorter focused topics include:

  • Artificial Intelligence Contracts: Drafting and Negotiating
  • Top 6 Mistakes in Cloud Services Agreements
  • The Indeminar: Indemnities in IT Contracts
  • Key Liability Terms in Contracts about AI, the Cloud, and Other Software
  • IP Terms in Contracts about AI, the Cloud and On-premise Software

Tech Contracts Academy founder David W. Tollen teaches all courses. He is an attorney and one of the industry's leading authorities on software licensing, cloud computing, and AI agreements. His forte is taking big, complex topics and making them simple, clear, and user-friendly.

Tollen is the author of The Tech Contracts Handbook, a perennial American Bar Association IP bestseller. His experience includes teaching IT contracts at UC Berkeley Law School and testimony as an expert witness, as well as service as General Counsel of a publicly traded software company and as VP of Business Development for a tech startup. He began his career at a global law firm, and he founded Sycamore Legal, PC, a boutique law firm in San Francisco. His clients have ranged from Silicon Valley startups to some of the most influential companies in the world. Tollen has degrees from Harvard Law School, Cambridge University, and UC Berkeley.

David Tollen is a sought-after industry thought-leader and speaker. His speech and article topics include legal issues surrounding AI, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud computing, software licensing, open-source software, privacy, technology procurement, big data, and data security, as well as intellectual property.

www.techcontracts.com

For more information or to use David Tollen as a content matter expert, contact:

Michelle Benson
michelle@createmomentum.com
773-410-0572

Contact Information

Michelle Benson
Vice President
michelle@createmomentum.com
7734100572

SOURCE: Tech Contracts Academy

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.