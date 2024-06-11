Data I/O Corporation: Data I/O to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 on June 25 and 26, 2024

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announces today that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 on June 25 and 26, 2024. Data I/O's President and CEO Anthony Ambrose will deliver a company presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET on June 25 and host one-on-one meetings the following day, June 26.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two. To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 on June 25 and 26, 2024 or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Data I/O, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3042/50632. The webcast of Data I/O's presentation will also be available on the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O website at www.dataio.com.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company's products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Contacts: Gerald Ng Vice President and CFO Data I/O Corporation

6645 185th Ave. NE, Suite 100 Redmond, WA 98052

Investor-Relations@dataio.com Darrow Associates, Inc. Jordan Darrow (512) 551-9296

jdarrow@darrowir.com

