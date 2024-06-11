NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg Attends the APHSA 2024 National Human Services Summit

Leading cloud-based Human Services data platform announces new approaches to workflow efficiency using Artificial Intelligence at the APHSA conference in Arlington, VA

The Summit is an excellent opportunity to listen to leaders in the Public Human Services field about current challenges, opportunities, and trends.

In addition to networking with thought leaders, NewOrg will be announcing some new features and grant opportunities and outlining its approach to AI in the Human Services sector.

NewOrg is expanding its Accelerator Grant Program, which provides funding for small agencies to implement a data management system to improve Efficiency, Transparency, and Sustainability. NewOrg will provide additional support for agencies with long-term contracts with systems that no longer meet their needs.

NewOrg announces native support for Medicaid block grants in its electronic billing system.

Utilizing AI for public benefit, NewOrg is carefully developing HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered features to save practitioners and administrators time and effort. These include: AI-powered voice transcription and case note summaries. AI-powered document translation for intake, skills, and needs matching. AI-powered address verification in the USA and Canada to streamline data entry and ensure accuracy. Report building and data visualization assistants to make understanding agency data easier.



These features will be rolled out to existing partners over the summer. Learn more at www.neworg.com/newsroom

"AI technologies have great potential to improve access to services, save time, and support our partner's important missions. As with all new technologies, consideration of risk, privacy, and societal effects must be foundational to our strategy. Non-profit Human Services agencies aren't, and shouldn't be, technology risk takers. NewOrg is committed to helping drive innovative uses of AI as the technologies, legal frameworks, and use cases mature." David Crouch, President, NewOrg Management System





