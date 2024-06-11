Apptega Announces John Eastman, Technology Executive With Deep SaaS Background, as CTO

Eastman, who specializes in highly scalable distributed systems and collaboration software, will lead engineering for Apptega's provider-first continuous security & compliance platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Apptega, the industry-leading end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform company, today announced that technology executive John Eastman has joined as chief technology officer.



John Eastman, Apptega Chief Technology Officer

John Eastman joins continuous compliance software maker Apptega as CTO

Eastman, whose three decades of experience in software development include a highly successful tenure as CTO for the middleware provider Mezeo, will head Apptega's fast-growing engineering organization as it continues development of the only continuous compliance platform purpose-built for managed security providers. Most recently, Eastman served as VP of product and engineering for the collaboration and email platform Zimbra, which was acquired by Synacor in 2015.

"We have an incredible opportunity to build software that empowers managed security providers as well as forward-thinking IT teams to build scalable, audit-ready security and compliance programs in a fraction of the time and with far fewer resources than the tools on the market today," Eastman said. "Our goal is to deliver real-time compliance and security posture scoring so that organizations can go beyond checking boxes and instead answer with certainty the question, 'Am I secure?'"

Eastman's hiring comes on the heels of several other additions to the Apptega leadership team, as the company has focused on injecting its executive ranks with deep SaaS and security expertise. In February, the company announced Rahul Bakshi, formerly head of product at eSentire, a global leader in managed detection and response with 2,000+ customers, as chief product officer.

"John has a long and distinguished track record of building high-performing software engineering teams for high-growth companies," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO. "He'll be a great asset to our team and an essential partner to the many managed service and security providers in the Apptega ecosystem that are building world-class security and compliance programs for their clients."

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs that are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on newswire.com.