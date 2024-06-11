MonkeyPod, 2024 Best Value for Nonprofit Accounting, Creates One of a Kind Launchpad Program

A MonkeyPod Enterprise subscription is free for the first year and deeply discounted for the next two years for any qualifying new nonprofit.

KAILUA, HAWAII / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Nonprofit software powerhouse MonkeyPod announced a new program aimed at supporting newly formed nonprofit organizations.





Introducing MonkeyPod Launchpad

Image introducing Launchpad, a free software offering for new nonprofits, with a rocket ship illustration.





With MonkeyPod Launchpad, new nonprofit organizations can access an all-in-one suite of nonprofit management software at a deep discount. A MonkeyPod Enterprise subscription, which normally costs $5,000, is free for the first year and deeply discounted for the next two years for any qualifying new nonprofit.

MonkeyPod empowers organizations to focus on their mission instead of busywork. It offers donor management, nonprofit accounting, email marketing, grant management, and online fundraising tools in a seamless all-in-one experience.

"MonkeyPod's mission is to help good nonprofits become great organizations," said Adam Huttler, MonkeyPod CEO and Head of Product. "With Launchpad, that transformation can begin on day one, and without any cost to cash-strapped startups."

With MonkeyPod Launchpad, the company hopes to level the playing field for small, new nonprofits who may not have the funding to make strategic resource decisions.

"Our team is made up of nonprofit veterans, so we know firsthand how challenging it is to get a new organization off the ground," said Huttler. "MonkeyPod can help those new organizations be more successful from day one, and cost shouldn't be a barrier to entry."

MonkeyPod Launchpad is available today to any nonprofit organization in its first three years of operations. Organizations can learn more and apply for the program by visiting www.monkeypod.io/launchpad.



