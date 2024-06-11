Versity Software, Inc.: Announcing the General Availability of the Versity S3 Gateway, an Open-Source S3 Translation Tool

HOOD RIVER, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Versity is pleased to announce the general availability of the Versity S3 Gateway, an innovative tool that facilitates seamless inline translation between AWS S3 object commands and other storage systems, including file-based and Azure. After a year of dedicated development, the highly anticipated open-source project is now fully functional and generally available.





Versity S3 Gateway Now Generally Available

Following a year of dedicated development, the Versity S3 Gateway is now generally available. This innovative open-source S3 translation tool was created in collaboration with the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre and Los Alamos National Laboratory.





The Versity S3 Gateway has been developed, honed, and tested to ensure scalability, high performance, and robust functionality. Developed by Versity with input from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, this open-source initiative reflects a concerted effort to bridge the gap in data compatibility, enabling seamless access to diverse storage systems. Having completed its initial development phase and undergone comprehensive testing, the Versity S3 Gateway is now ready for seamless integration into operational environments.

"We are thrilled to see the Versity S3 Gateway deployed in production environments at customer sites, marking a significant milestone after a year of dedicated development," said Bruce Gilpin, CEO at Versity. "This achievement highlights the innovative capabilities of our engineering team and was the result of extensive collaboration with our customers and partners."

Over the past year, Versity and LANL have collaborated to enable a diverse set of uses of the Versity S3 Gateway, particularly in the large-scale high-performance data analytics area. The tool facilitates direct communication between objects and computational storage devices, enabling query pushdown capabilities. This query pushdown functionality enables large data reduction operations to be done at or very near the data storage, significantly reducing the amount of data moved during a query/analytics activity. This work leverages the Apache columnar analytics community tools, formats, and methods.

"We are thankful that Versity engaged to produce a flexible and performant S3 gateway that enabled our exploration of pushdown analytics at scale," said Dominic Manno, lead of hot storage research at LANL. "Versity's open community gateway technology has and will play a part in our journey toward providing next-generation at-scale analytics that leverage the Apache ecosystem."

The Versity S3 Gateway GA release represents a significant milestone for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data infrastructure. By bridging the gap between file-based storage systems and applications that rely on S3 object interfaces, this open-source tool empowers businesses with:

Users can deploy multiple Versity S3 Gateway instances in a cluster for increased data throughput. The stateless architecture allows any request to be serviced by any gateway, distributing workloads and optimizing performance. Enhanced Processing Speeds : The Versity S3 Gateway utilizes gofiber, a high-performance framework, for faster processing of incoming requests compared to older frameworks like gorilla/mux. This translates to quicker data transfers and improved overall responsiveness.

: The Versity S3 Gateway utilizes gofiber, a high-performance framework, for faster processing of incoming requests compared to older frameworks like gorilla/mux. This translates to quicker data transfers and improved overall responsiveness. Future-Proof Flexibility: The Versity S3 Gateway's modular backend design currently supports a number of different POSIX file-based storage systems, Azure cloud, NVMe computational devices, and Versity's ScoutFS filesystem. The modular open architecture allows the community to easily integrate additional backend storage systems in the future, ensuring adaptability to evolving business needs.

Meghan McClelland, VP of Product at Versity, shared her enthusiasm for the general availability of the Versity S3 Gateway, stating, "This milestone demonstrates our relentless pursuit of innovation and collaboration in the data management space. As organizations navigate increasingly complex data landscapes, our open-source solution stands ready to bridge the gap between storage systems, unlocking new efficiencies and possibilities. We're particularly proud to offer a solution with a customer-friendly open-source license, filling a previously unaddressed void."

Versity is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration within the developer community. The Versity S3 Gateway is released as open-source software under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing developers to contribute to its ongoing development and benefit from a vibrant community. For more information and to access the source code, please visit https://github.com/versity/versitygw/.

Versity invites professionals to embrace the potential of the Versity S3 Gateway today, revolutionizing their data infrastructure by bridging file-based storage systems with S3 object interfaces to unlock limitless possibilities.

For more information on the Versity S3 Gateway, visit https://www.versity.com/products/versitygw.

About Versity:

Versity is a leading technology company focused on delivering innovative storage and data management solutions. With a commitment to performance, scalability, and open-source collaboration, Versity empowers organizations to efficiently manage their data in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

