Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Capstone Management Group, a leading insurance/reinsurance program management firm, and HealingMaps Inc. (HealingMaps), a premier resource for psychedelic-assisted therapies, are excited to announce the formation of Advanced Behavioral Strategies, Inc. (ABS), a strategic joint venture to deliver innovative insurance products tailored for the burgeoning psychedelic-assisted therapy industry. This partnership aims to address the unique needs of practitioners and clients within this evolving field by offering comprehensive insurance riders and policies.

The psychedelic-assisted therapy industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing recognition of its potential benefits for mental health treatment. As this field expands, so does the need for specialized insurance solutions that cater to its unique challenges and opportunities. Capstone Management Group and HealingMaps are at the forefront of this movement, combining their expertise to provide robust coverage options that ensure safety, security, and peace of mind for all stakeholders involved.

"We are thrilled to partner with HealingMaps to launch ABS and offer specialized insurance products that support the advancement of psychedelic-assisted therapy," said Nino Pedrini, CEO of Capstone Management Group. "Our mission has always been to provide innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions, and this joint venture allows us to extend that commitment to a cutting-edge industry with immense potential for positive impact."

Cory Jones, CEO of HealingMaps, echoed this sentiment, "The collaboration between HealingMaps and Capstone represents a significant step forward for the psychedelic therapy community. By creating insurance products specifically designed for our industry - coupled with our marketing and data solutions - we are addressing a critical need and fostering a safer environment for practitioners and patients alike. This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the growth and acceptance of psychedelic-assisted therapies."

The new insurance products offered through this joint venture will include specialized riders and policies that cover various aspects of psychedelic-assisted therapy, such as professional liability, general liability, and product liability. These tailored solutions are designed to provide comprehensive protection for therapists, clinics, and other entities involved in the psychedelic therapy space.

