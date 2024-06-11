Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2024; YTD Options and Equities Volumes Reach Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported May 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
May 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 130.4 million contracts, a 7.4% decrease year-over-year (YoY). May 2024 market share reached 14.7%, a 9.9% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 696.0 million contracts, a 1.2% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 52.6 million contracts, a 6.1% decrease YoY. May 2024 market share reached 5.9%, an 8.6% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 280.2 million contracts, a 2.3% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 43.1 million contracts, a 26.6% decrease YoY. May 2024 market share reached 4.9%, a 28.6% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 246.5 million contracts, a 13.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 34.8 million contracts, a 32.8% increase YoY. May 2024 market share reached 3.9%, a 29.2% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 169.2 million contracts, a 29.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 15.0% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.7%, a 1.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 22.8 billion shares, a 38.8% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached 1.9%, an increase of 30.6% from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,302 contracts, a 12.4% decrease YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Apr-24
% Chg
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Trading Days
22
22
22
105
103
U.S. Equity Options Industry
888,512,052
864,289,702
2.8 %
923,580,569
-3.8 %
4,454,053,139
4,188,668,980
6.3 %
MIAX Exchange Group
130,439,711
140,868,015
-7.4 %
142,830,981
-8.7 %
696,001,661
687,742,431
1.2 %
MIAX Options
52,569,134
55,976,399
-6.1 %
57,387,191
-8.4 %
280,233,709
273,913,401
2.3 %
MIAX Pearl
43,052,063
58,677,926
-26.6 %
49,961,636
-13.8 %
246,548,999
283,457,759
-13.0 %
MIAX Emerald
34,818,514
26,213,690
32.8 %
35,482,154
-1.9 %
169,218,953
130,371,271
29.8 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Apr-24
% Chg
May-24
May-23
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
40,386,911
39,285,896
2.8 %
41,980,935
-3.8 %
42,419,554
40,666,689
4.3 %
MIAX Exchange Group
5,929,078
6,403,092
-7.4 %
6,492,317
-8.7 %
6,628,587
6,677,111
-0.7 %
MIAX Options
2,389,506
2,544,382
-6.1 %
2,608,509
-8.4 %
2,668,892
2,659,353
0.4 %
MIAX Pearl
1,956,912
2,667,178
-26.6 %
2,270,983
-13.8 %
2,348,086
2,752,017
-14.7 %
MIAX Emerald
1,582,660
1,191,531
32.8 %
1,612,825
-1.9 %
1,611,609
1,265,740
27.3 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Apr-24
% Chg
May-24
May-23
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.68 %
16.30 %
-9.9 %
15.46 %
-5.1 %
15.63 %
16.42 %
-4.8 %
MIAX Options
5.92 %
6.48 %
-8.6 %
6.21 %
-4.8 %
6.29 %
6.54 %
-3.8 %
MIAX Pearl
4.85 %
6.79 %
-28.6 %
5.41 %
-10.4 %
5.54 %
6.77 %
-18.2 %
MIAX Emerald
3.92 %
3.03 %
29.2 %
3.84 %
2.0 %
3.80 %
3.11 %
22.1 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Apr-24
% Chg
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Trading Days
22
22
22
105
103
U.S. Equities Industry
274,062
233,966
17.1 %
241,143
13.7 %
1,232,991
1,160,730
6.2 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,591
3,992
15.0 %
5,083
-9.7 %
22,825
16,451
38.8 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
209
181
15.0 %
231
-9.7 %
217
160
36.1 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.68 %
1.71 %
-1.8 %
2.11 %
-20.5 %
1.85 %
1.42 %
30.6 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures Contracts
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Apr-24
% Chg
May-24
May-23
% Chg
Trading Days
22
22
22
105
103
MGEX Total
220,302
251,517
-12.4 %
339,956
-35.2 %
1,281,512
1,153,401
11.1 %
MGEX Average Daily Volume
10,014
11,433
-12.4 %
15,453
-35.2 %
12,205
11,198
9.0 %
MGEX Open Interest
68,418
69,499
-1.6 %
57,003
20.0 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), Ledger X LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.miaxglobal.com/mgex.
To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com
