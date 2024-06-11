Visterra Landscape Group Named a 2024 Lawn and Landscape Best Places to Work Winner

Created in 2022 by Lawn & Landscape magazine and Best Companies Group, the comprehensive survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in the landscaping industry.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced it has been named a winner in Lawn & Landscape's 2024 Best Places to Work. Ranked sixth in the Large Employer category, Visterra and peer companies are spotlighted in the June 2024 edition of Lawn & Landscape, and will be formally recognized at Lawn & Landscape's Executive Summit and Awards Dinner July 23 in Atlanta.

Participating companies were evaluated on workplace policies, practices, and demographics, approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation, and a comprehensive employee survey to measure the employee experience, worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

"Once again, this contest shows the amount of fantastic and professional companies the lawn care and landscape industries have to offer," says Brian Horn, editor, Lawn & Landscape magazine. "These entries get better and better every year, and we are excited to be able to share these stories."

Visterra CEO Alan Handley heralded the announcement as a significant and early validation of employee satisfaction, culture, and purpose across Visterra's growing commercial landscaping platform.

"Earning a place on Lawn & Landscape's coveted Best Places to Work ranking serves as a valuable gauge on the workplace culture we are building at Visterra, and affirms to our employees, customers and stakeholders that Visterra provides not only an exceptional workplace but an outstanding pathway to a successful career in commercial landscaping," Handley said. "We are grateful to land such a high-profile industry honor and thank Lawn & Landscape and Best Companies for their independence and rigid due diligence in the selection process."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have 50 percent or more of revenue coming from landscaping services, which includes maintenance, chemical lawn care, irrigation, design/build, hardscapes, tree care and interior landscaping, landscape lighting

Be a publicly or privately held business

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business

Be based in the U.S. or Canada

Have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the U.S. or Canada

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Be willing to be featured in Lawn & Landscape magazine in print and/or online, if your company ranks on the Best Landscape and Lawn Care Companies to Work For lists.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services serving greater Boston; Dyna-Mist serving north Texas; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO serving Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

For more information on the 2024 Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work program, visit www.bestcompanieslandscapeandlawncare.com or contact Madelyne Barroso at MBarroso@BestCompaniesGroup.com.

