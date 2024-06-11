Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Capital Announces New SPV Fund Into Cohesys, an Early Stage Medtech Startup in the Orthopedic Surgery Market

Accredited investors will have a unique opportunity to gain exposure to MedTech company in the early days of clinical trials, potentially improving patient recovery

Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using both retirement and non-retirement funds, has announced the launch of the Cohesys SPV through Alto Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Cohesys SPV will be listed on Alto Marketplace , offering accredited investors a distinctive early-stage investment opportunity.

"It is an exciting partnership to raise capital for Cohesys, as they have identified an impressive opportunity to simplify orthopedic surgeries and potentially improve patient recovery through their product, BoneTape," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "We are excited to list the Alto Capital Cohesys SPV on the Alto Marketplace, as we are giving accredited investors access to the compelling $30 billion orthopedic surgery market via an early-stage medtech company operating in the space."

For a minimum investment of $10,000 into the Alto Capital Cohesys SPV, individual accredited investors can invest with Cohesys in its earliest days as it navigates clinical trials and early customer adoption to be involved from the beginning in an inspiring medtech company poised to enter a period of rapid growth. BoneTape has the potential to significantly impact the orthopedic surgery market, subject to successful clinical trials and market adoption.

"At Cohesys, we are on a mission to change the trajectory of surgical bone repair through a cost-effective and potentially time-saving approach that aims to be a first of its kind in the orthopedic surgery market," said Dr. Michael Floros, CEO of Cohesys. "We feel this partnership is truly authentic as both Alto and Cohesys are committed to providing customers with unique, high-quality products and services. This is a clear achievement that spans across multiple industries to potentially impact many in a positive way."

Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies that aren't more widely publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. This is due to additional risk associated with start-ups and higher minimum investment requirements. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth - global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 - Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

To invest in the Alto Capital Cohesys SPV Fund, visit https://www.altoira.com/marketplace .

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of methods to raise capital that suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $13.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers. Alto also provides issuers with access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, Inc., an administrator of individual retirement accounts; Alto Securities, Alto Solutions' wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary; and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto holds $1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021. For more information, visit altoira.com .

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss. Learn more at BrokerCheck .

About Alto Capital

Alto Capital is a forward-thinking exempt reporting advisor that prides itself on finding unique opportunities within alternative assets. They aim to bridge the gap between private equity, venture capital, and other alternative assets, generally with higher minimum investments, and that might be closed to individual investors. Alto Capital serves as the administrator of the?SPV and is an affiliate of Alto Securities, LLC; both entities are under common ownership.

About Cohesys

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cohesys is an innovative medical device company specializing in fracture treatment. Its flagship product, BoneTape, is a groundbreaking resorbable fixation solution designed to improve surgical outcomes across various bone-related injuries and procedures.

Alto Media Contact:

Sarah Weaver

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Cohesys Media Contact

Dr. Michael Floros

Cohesys

mfloros@cohesys.ca

SOURCE: Alto Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com