Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - 247marketnews.com publishes an editorial discussing sports influencers, featuring Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), a company democratizing Multi Club Ownership ("MCO"), and their recently announced collaboration with THADDBOII, the creative genius behind many widely celebrated shows on TikTok and YouTube, who will produce a 24-episode TikTok and YouTube series dedicated to showcasing the exciting journey of Brera Holdings' global expansion.





THADDBOII is a highly influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated global following of over 6 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

THADDBOII, who has amassed over 225.9 million likes and over 3.5 million loyal followers on TikTok alone, where he has three billion+ views of his videos, will feature Brera, as the MCO listing s advancing its efforts to add a professional Italian professional football (soccer) club.





Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA)

To learn more about THADDBOII, visit https://www.youtube.com/@ThaddBoii, https://www.tiktok.com/@thaddboii, https://www.instagram.com/thaddboii/.

