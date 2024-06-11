Pythian Services Inc.: Pythian Welcomes Brooks Borcherding as Chief Executive Officer

Organization reaffirming its commitment to data analytics, AI enablement, and Google Cloud

OTTAWA, June 11, 2024"), a leading data, analytics, and AI services provider, announced today that Brooks Borcherding will take over as chief executive officer (CEO) and join the board, building on the organization's strong foundation of excellence and innovation. Keith Angell will transition from his role as CEO back to a full-time Mill Point Capital operating partner and remain an active Pythian board member.



Borcherding comes to Pythian with an outstanding record of building and leading high-growth technology and services organizations. He previously held senior roles at prominent companies, including Navisite, Datto, and Cloudreach, and his expertise spans the full spectrum of cloud solutions, enterprise software, data protection, and managed services. He successfully navigated three transactions including the sales of Navisite to Time Warner Cable, Datto to Vista Equity Partners, and Cloudreach to Atos.





"I am excited to take Pythian to the next level of growth and success as CEO," Borcherding said. "Pythian has a strong history as a Google Cloud Premier services, resale, and managed service provider (MSP). We also have extensive data, analytics, cloud, and AI expertise that enables us to deliver transformative business value for our customers. Leveraging these strengths, we aim to further enhance our relevance to Google, our clients, and the industry. I look forward to collaborating with Pythian's talented team to support our customers on their data transformation journey."

A special thank you to Keith Angell who served as Pythian's CEO for the past four years. Keith initially stepped in as the interim CEO to help stand-up Pythian as an independent company. Keith decided to stay on full-time and led Pythian to be recognized as an industry leader and an outstanding workplace in Canada , India, and around the world.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global data analytics, cloud, and AI services provider that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of their data estate. With a spectrum of transformation solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration, business collaboration, artificial intelligence, and AI, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and our Blog .

Pythian Media Contacts

Contact:

Christina O'Reilly

Senior Vice President, Marketing

oreilly@pythian.com (mailto:oreilly@pythian.com)

+1 236-996-2175 Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

egrant@branchoutpr.com (mailto:egrant@branchoutpr.com)

+1 612-599-7797



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12899869-0046-4548-b299-2971739047dd