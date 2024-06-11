Kyle Neese Joins ACU-Serve as Senior Account Executive

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / ACU-Serve, a leading provider of healthcare management solutions, proudly announces the addition of Kyle Neese as Senior Account Executive. With over eight years of experience in the respiratory care industry, Neese brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for fostering client partnerships to his new role.

Kyle Neese

Before joining ACU-Serve, Neese dedicated his career to driving PAP ReSupply growth for clients nationwide during his tenure at ResMed. His deep knowledge of the healthcare landscape, coupled with a patient-centric mindset, has positioned him as a trusted advisor in the industry.

"The HME industry continues to be affected by significant market changes, and I'm thrilled to deliver the services and solutions to the best customers in the industry through ACU-Serve," said Neese. "From revenue cycle management to consulting to now ReSupply-ACU-Serve is a leader in the strategic growth of its clients. Having spent my career in the healthcare management space, I'm eager to leverage my experience to enhance the company's partnerships and drive growth with this incredible team."

Neese's background includes a double major in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Missouri, underscoring his strong analytical skills. In addition to his professional achievements, Neese is a self-proclaimed foodie and avid sports enthusiast, residing in downtown Chicago with his fiancé.

"We're proud to welcome Kyle to the ACU-Serve team," said Jim Knight, CEO of ACU-Serve. "His unique perspective, having traversed both sides of the client fence, coupled with his exceptional expertise in ReSupply, positions him for unparalleled success within our team. Kyle's proven track record and unwavering dedication to client success make him an invaluable addition as we propel forward, driving innovation and setting new standards in the healthcare industry."

Neese's appointment comes at a pivotal time for ACU-Serve, as the company embarks on its next phase of growth under Knight's visionary leadership. His strategic insights and commitment to excellence will play a key role in advancing ACU-Serve's mission to revolutionize healthcare management solutions.

For more information about ACU-Serve and its range of healthcare solutions, visit acuservecorp.com.

